Nigeria’s zoning politics: Tinubu set for 2027, North eyes presidency in 2031

The Arewa Consultative Forum’s (ACF) former Secretary General, Anthony Sani, has thrown a curveball into Nigeria’s 2027 and 2031 presidential election discourse. According to Sani, President Bola Tinubu is likely to emerge victorious in 2027, making it a tough road for Atiku Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan to defeat him. The reason behind this assertion is rooted in the politics of zoning and the loyalty of Northerners to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Zoning Conundrum

Sani’s argument hinges on the notion that Northerners will likely vote for Tinubu in 2027 due to the lingering influence of the late President Muhammadu Buhari. The ACF leader believes that the zoning dynamics will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the election. With Tinubu being the only Southerner with one term left, the North is willing to let him complete his tenure before reclaiming the presidency in 2031.

Tinubu’s Advantage

Sani also pointed out that Peter Obi’s candidacy won’t gain much traction in the North due to a lack of trust. Northerners, according to Sani, don’t believe Obi will serve out just one term, drawing parallels to Goodluck Jonathan’s unfulfilled promise in 2011. This mistrust, coupled with the APC’s current strength, gives Tinubu an edge in the North.

Opposition’s Challenge

The ACF leader isn’t optimistic about the opposition coalition’s chances in 2027. He believes that the dynamics aren’t in their favor, and there’s a lack of a clear alternative course of action. With Atiku Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan in the mix, Sani thinks their chances are slim due to the zoning dynamics and the current political landscape.

A Call to Action

Sani’s comments have significant implications for the opposition parties. They must navigate the complex web of zoning politics and find a way to appeal to Northern voters if they hope to succeed in 2027. This might involve forming stronger alliances, selecting a candidate who resonates with the North, or developing a compelling narrative that addresses the region’s concerns.

The Future of Nigerian Politics

As the 2027 and 2031 elections approach, the zoning formula will continue to shape the country’s political landscape. Sani’s remarks serve as a reminder that Nigerian politics is often driven by regional dynamics and power-sharing agreements. Whether these dynamics will shift or remain the same remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – the stakes are high, and the players are positioning themselves for the long game.

In conclusion, Sani’s remarks have sparked a conversation about the future of Nigeria’s presidency. As the country hurtles towards the 2027 and 2031 elections, one thing is certain – the zoning formula will play a significant role in determining the outcome. Will the North stick to their guns and wait for 2031, or will a different narrative emerge? Only time will tell.

