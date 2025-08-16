📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Politics & Governance

Labour Party Crisis: Abure Insists He’s Still Chairman Despite INEC’s Denial

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, August 2025/Naija 247 news

A brewing leadership crisis is rocking the Labour Party (LP) as Julius Abure, the factional National Chairman, insists he’s still the legitimate leader despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) denying recognition. INEC has clearly stated that Abure’s tenure expired on June 9, 2024, and questioned the legitimacy of the party’s national convention that re-elected him.

INEC’s Position

INEC’s stance on the matter has sparked a heated debate within the party. According to the commission, Abure’s continued claim to the chairmanship position is “illegal and unconstitutional”. INEC’s position is based on the fact that Abure’s term had expired and the party failed to follow due process in its national convention. The commission has made it clear that it will only work with parties that have legitimate leadership structures in place.

Abure’s Claim

Despite INEC’s denial, Abure remains adamant that he’s the rightful chairman of the Labour Party. He claims that the party’s national convention, which re-elected him, was legitimate and that he has the support of the party’s leadership. Abure’s insistence on remaining in office has raised questions about the party’s internal democracy and the rule of law.

Implications for the Labour Party

The ongoing leadership crisis in the Labour Party has significant implications for the party’s future. With INEC’s denial of recognition, the party’s ability to participate in future elections is uncertain. The crisis also raises questions about the party’s internal democracy and its ability to adhere to the rule of law. As the situation unfolds, one thing is certain – the Labour Party’s future hangs in the balance.

Stakeholders’ Reactions

The Labour Party crisis has elicited reactions from various stakeholders, with some calling for Abure to step down while others support his leadership. The party’s supporters are divided, with some urging caution and others demanding a resolution to the crisis. As the situation continues to unfold, it’s clear that the Labour Party’s leadership crisis will have far-reaching implications for the party and its members.

Uncertain Future

The Labour Party’s uncertain future is a cause for concern for its members and supporters. With INEC’s denial of recognition, the party’s participation in future elections is uncertain. The party’s leadership crisis has also raised questions about its internal democracy and adherence to the rule of law. As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is certain – the Labour Party’s future will be shaped by the outcome of this crisis.

In conclusion, the Labour Party’s leadership crisis is a complex issue that requires careful consideration. While Abure insists on remaining in office, INEC’s denial of recognition raises questions about the party’s legitimacy. The party’s future is uncertain, and it’s crucial that the stakeholders find a lasting solution to the crisis.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
