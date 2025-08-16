Kano By-Election: Over 100 Political Thugs Arrested Amidst Electoral Tensions – INEC REC Reveals

In a startling revelation that underscores Nigeria’s lingering challenge with electoral violence, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano State has confirmed the arrest of over 100 suspected political thugs during the recently concluded by-election in the state.

Naija247news reports that the by-election, held to fill a vacant legislative seat, was marred by significant tension and incidents of violence in several voting areas. Security operatives were deployed across hotspots, yet skirmishes persisted in parts of the state, disrupting the otherwise peaceful conduct of the poll.

According to Naija247news, the Kano State REC, Zango Abdu, disclosed the arrests during a post-election press briefing. He said the suspects were apprehended in different local government areas following intelligence reports and on-the-ground surveillance by security personnel.

Naija247news understands that the arrests were made possible through coordinated efforts between INEC officials and security agencies including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija247news gathered that:

– The suspects were allegedly hired by political actors to intimidate voters and disrupt the voting process.

– Weapons, dangerous objects, and large sums of cash were reportedly recovered from some of the arrested individuals.

– Several polling units experienced temporary suspension of voting due to violence but resumed after calm was restored.

The REC further stated that the Commission remained committed to ensuring credible elections, despite the efforts of unscrupulous individuals to derail the democratic process. He emphasized that all those arrested would be prosecuted in accordance with electoral laws.

“We must protect the sanctity of our electoral process. We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that these cases are not swept under the carpet,” Abdu asserted.

Naija247news understands that civil society groups monitoring the election have called for stiffer penalties against political thuggery, warning that failure to act could embolden future disruptions. They also urged INEC to continue enhancing its security and logistics coordination, particularly in volatile regions.

Naija247news reports that the by-election results are currently being compiled and will be announced in the coming days, while investigations into the arrests continue.

