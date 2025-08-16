📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
INEC & Election NewsState Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Kano By-Election: Over 100 Political Thugs Arrested Amidst Electoral Tensions – INEC REC Reveals

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a startling revelation that underscores Nigeria’s lingering challenge with electoral violence, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano State has confirmed the arrest of over 100 suspected political thugs during the recently concluded by-election in the state.

Naija247news reports that the by-election, held to fill a vacant legislative seat, was marred by significant tension and incidents of violence in several voting areas. Security operatives were deployed across hotspots, yet skirmishes persisted in parts of the state, disrupting the otherwise peaceful conduct of the poll.

According to Naija247news, the Kano State REC, Zango Abdu, disclosed the arrests during a post-election press briefing. He said the suspects were apprehended in different local government areas following intelligence reports and on-the-ground surveillance by security personnel.

Naija247news understands that the arrests were made possible through coordinated efforts between INEC officials and security agencies including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija247news gathered that:

– The suspects were allegedly hired by political actors to intimidate voters and disrupt the voting process.

– Weapons, dangerous objects, and large sums of cash were reportedly recovered from some of the arrested individuals.

– Several polling units experienced temporary suspension of voting due to violence but resumed after calm was restored.

The REC further stated that the Commission remained committed to ensuring credible elections, despite the efforts of unscrupulous individuals to derail the democratic process. He emphasized that all those arrested would be prosecuted in accordance with electoral laws.

“We must protect the sanctity of our electoral process. We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that these cases are not swept under the carpet,” Abdu asserted.

Naija247news understands that civil society groups monitoring the election have called for stiffer penalties against political thuggery, warning that failure to act could embolden future disruptions. They also urged INEC to continue enhancing its security and logistics coordination, particularly in volatile regions.

Naija247news reports that the by-election results are currently being compiled and will be announced in the coming days, while investigations into the arrests continue.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Labour Party Crisis: Abure Insists He’s Still Chairman Despite INEC’s Denial
Next article
Tinubu Approves N16.7 Billion for Emergency Reconstruction of Collapsed Mokwa Bridge
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Candidate Loses Polling Unit to PDP in Ibadan North By-Election

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Ibadan North federal constituency by-election has taken an interesting turn as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adewale Haastrup Olatunji, lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party...

Ogun By-Election: PDP Candidate Alleges Intimidation by APC Agents, Demands INEC’s Intervention

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Tensions flared during the recently concluded Ogun State by-election as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate raised allegations of harassment and voter intimidation allegedly perpetrated by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Naija247news gathered...

Anambra By-Election Turns Violent as Thugs Assault Commissioner, Soludo Raises Alarm

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has raised concerns over rising political violence in the state after revealing that one of his commissioners was assaulted by suspected political thugs during the recent by-election held...

Reps launch probe into certificate racketeering in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, August 2025/Naija 247 news The House of Representatives has launched a probe into certificate racketeering in Nigeria's tertiary institutions, vowing to tackle the menace head-on. A joint committee, led by Chairman Abubakar Fulata, has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC Candidate Loses Polling Unit to PDP in Ibadan North By-Election

Politics & Governance 0
16, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Ibadan North federal constituency by-election has taken an interesting turn as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adewale Haastrup Olatunji, lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party...

Ogun By-Election: PDP Candidate Alleges Intimidation by APC Agents, Demands INEC’s Intervention

INEC & Election News 0
Tensions flared during the recently concluded Ogun State by-election as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate raised allegations of harassment and voter intimidation allegedly perpetrated by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Naija247news gathered...

Anambra By-Election Turns Violent as Thugs Assault Commissioner, Soludo Raises Alarm

INEC & Election News 0
Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has raised concerns over rising political violence in the state after revealing that one of his commissioners was assaulted by suspected political thugs during the recent by-election held...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp