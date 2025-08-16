📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Haaland Double Sparks Man City to 4-0 Thumping of Wolves

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Manchester City got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a resounding 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Erling Haaland’s clinical finishing and the impressive displays of new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki underlined the Citizens’ title ambitions.

Haaland’s Goal-Scoring Prowess On Display

Haaland struck twice in the match, showcasing his trademark goal-scoring ability. The Norwegian striker tapped home at the back post in the 34th minute after a pinpoint cross from Rico Lewis and scored again in the 61st minute with a clinical finish. His goalscoring form has been a major concern for opposing defenders, and it seems like he’s off to a great start this season.

New Signings Shine

Tijjani Reijnders scored on his Premier League debut with a precise finish on his left foot in the 37th minute, after being played in by Oscar Bobb. Rayan Cherki also came off the bench and scored eight minutes later with a scorching drive that sealed the win for Manchester City. The duo’s impressive displays have added a new dimension to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Pep Guardiola’s Tactics Pay Off

Pep Guardiola’s tactical approach paid off as Manchester City dominated possession and created numerous scoring opportunities. The Citizens’ high-intensity pressing and swift counter-attacks left Wolves’ defense struggling to cope. The victory showcased the team’s cohesion and understanding, with each player contributing to the team’s success.

Next Challenge Awaits

Manchester City’s next challenge is against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens will look to build on their momentum and continue their winning streak. With their current form and squad depth, Manchester City fans have every reason to be optimistic about the team’s title prospects this season.

Manchester City’s 4-0 thumping of Wolves has sent a strong statement to their title ambitions. With Haaland’s goal-scoring form and the impressive displays of new signings Reijnders and Cherki, the Citizens look like a force to be reckoned with this season. As they prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium next, one thing is certain – Manchester City are here to stay.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
ADC Warns Against Candidate Imposition, Impunity Ahead of 2027 Elections
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ADC Warns Against Candidate Imposition, Impunity Ahead of 2027 Elections

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, August 2025/Naija 247 news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sounded a warning bell against candidate imposition and impunity within the party, cautioning that such acts could undermine its internal democracy and discourage members...

APC Candidate Loses Polling Unit to PDP in Ibadan North By-Election

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
16, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Ibadan North federal constituency by-election has taken an interesting turn as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adewale Haastrup Olatunji, lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party...

Ogun By-Election: PDP Candidate Alleges Intimidation by APC Agents, Demands INEC’s Intervention

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Tensions flared during the recently concluded Ogun State by-election as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate raised allegations of harassment and voter intimidation allegedly perpetrated by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Naija247news gathered...

Anambra By-Election Turns Violent as Thugs Assault Commissioner, Soludo Raises Alarm

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has raised concerns over rising political violence in the state after revealing that one of his commissioners was assaulted by suspected political thugs during the recent by-election held...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

ADC Warns Against Candidate Imposition, Impunity Ahead of 2027 Elections

Politics & Governance 0
16, August 2025/Naija 247 news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sounded a warning bell against candidate imposition and impunity within the party, cautioning that such acts could undermine its internal democracy and discourage members...

APC Candidate Loses Polling Unit to PDP in Ibadan North By-Election

Politics & Governance 0
16, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Ibadan North federal constituency by-election has taken an interesting turn as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adewale Haastrup Olatunji, lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party...

Ogun By-Election: PDP Candidate Alleges Intimidation by APC Agents, Demands INEC’s Intervention

INEC & Election News 0
Tensions flared during the recently concluded Ogun State by-election as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate raised allegations of harassment and voter intimidation allegedly perpetrated by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Naija247news gathered...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp