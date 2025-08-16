Haaland Double Sparks Man City to 4-0 Thumping of Wolves

16, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Manchester City got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a resounding 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Erling Haaland’s clinical finishing and the impressive displays of new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki underlined the Citizens’ title ambitions.

Haaland’s Goal-Scoring Prowess On Display

Haaland struck twice in the match, showcasing his trademark goal-scoring ability. The Norwegian striker tapped home at the back post in the 34th minute after a pinpoint cross from Rico Lewis and scored again in the 61st minute with a clinical finish. His goalscoring form has been a major concern for opposing defenders, and it seems like he’s off to a great start this season.

New Signings Shine

Tijjani Reijnders scored on his Premier League debut with a precise finish on his left foot in the 37th minute, after being played in by Oscar Bobb. Rayan Cherki also came off the bench and scored eight minutes later with a scorching drive that sealed the win for Manchester City. The duo’s impressive displays have added a new dimension to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Pep Guardiola’s Tactics Pay Off

Pep Guardiola’s tactical approach paid off as Manchester City dominated possession and created numerous scoring opportunities. The Citizens’ high-intensity pressing and swift counter-attacks left Wolves’ defense struggling to cope. The victory showcased the team’s cohesion and understanding, with each player contributing to the team’s success.

Next Challenge Awaits

Manchester City’s next challenge is against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens will look to build on their momentum and continue their winning streak. With their current form and squad depth, Manchester City fans have every reason to be optimistic about the team’s title prospects this season.

Manchester City’s 4-0 thumping of Wolves has sent a strong statement to their title ambitions. With Haaland’s goal-scoring form and the impressive displays of new signings Reijnders and Cherki, the Citizens look like a force to be reckoned with this season. As they prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium next, one thing is certain – Manchester City are here to stay.

