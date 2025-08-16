📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Politics & Governance

by-elections test adc’s popularity as 17 parties, 637 candidates battle for 68 seats

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Today, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is putting its popularity to the test in a crucial by-election, where 17 parties and a whopping 637 candidates are battling it out for 68 seats. This electoral showdown marks a significant milestone for the ADC, as it seeks to make a mark in the country’s political landscape. With a coalition of notable opposition leaders backing the party, the stakes are high, and the outcome will be closely watched.

A Coalition of Big Hitters

The ADC has garnered the support of some big names in Nigerian politics. Senator David Mark, the party’s Interim National Chairman, is leading the charge, joined by heavyweights like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai. This coalition aims to catapult the ADC to the forefront of Nigerian politics and potentially challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027. With such influential figures on board, the party’s prospects look promising, but the real test lies in the electoral outcome.

The Electoral Battlefield

The by-elections are taking place in 16 constituencies across 12 states, with security concerns looming large in some areas. The Inspector-General of Police has deployed senior officers to oversee security operations and ensure a smooth electoral process. Despite these efforts, some stakeholders have expressed apprehensions about the potential for violence and electoral malpractices. As the votes are cast and counted, the true strength of the ADC and its coalition partners will become apparent.

A Crucial Litmus Test

The outcome of this by-election will be a crucial indicator of the ADC’s viability as a major player in Nigerian politics. If the party performs well, it could signal a shift in the country’s political dynamics, potentially paving the way for a strong challenge to the APC in 2027. However, a poor showing could raise questions about the party’s prospects and the effectiveness of its coalition strategy. As the results come in, one thing is certain – the ADC’s future hangs in the balance.

In conclusion, today’s by-election is a make-or-break moment for the ADC. With so much riding on the outcome, the party’s leaders and supporters are undoubtedly on edge. Will the ADC emerge victorious, or will it falter under the pressure? The answer lies in the votes, and Nigerians are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for this fledgling party.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

