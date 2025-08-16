APC Candidate Loses Polling Unit to PDP in Ibadan North By-Election

16, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Ibadan North federal constituency by-election has taken an interesting turn as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adewale Haastrup Olatunji, lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Fola Sunday Oyekunle. The election, which was held to fill the vacant seat, has been marked by low voter turnout, with only 17 out of 248 registered voters casting their ballots at Unit 27 in Ward 10.

Low Voter Turnout

The low voter turnout has raised concerns about voter apathy and its potential impact on the electoral process. Olatunji, the APC candidate, expressed disappointment over the low turnout, scoring only 6 votes at his polling unit, while Oyekunle secured 9 votes. The Labour Party candidate trailed behind with 2 votes. The poor turnout has sparked debates about the effectiveness of the electoral process and the need for increased civic engagement.

Contrasting Turnout

While the turnout was low at Olatunji’s polling unit, other areas reported a more substantial voter turnout. Ward 11, Units 17, 18, and 42, Abadina, University of Ibadan, witnessed a relatively higher turnout, indicating varying levels of civic engagement across the constituency. The outcome of the by-election will determine the future representation of the constituency in the House of Representatives.

Electoral Implications

The Ibadan North federal constituency by-election has significant implications for the constituency’s representation in the House of Representatives. The outcome will determine which party will fill the vacant seat and represent the constituency’s interests at the national level. The election is being closely watched by stakeholders, who are eager to see the outcome and its potential impact on the constituency.

Voter Engagement

The low voter turnout in some areas has raised concerns about voter engagement and participation in the electoral process. Stakeholders are calling for increased civic education and voter sensitization to encourage more Nigerians to participate in elections. The outcome of the by-election will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of these efforts and the need for further interventions.

The outcome of the Ibadan North federal constituency by-election will have significant implications for the constituency’s representation in the House of Representatives. As the results are still being collated, the low voter turnout has raised concerns about the need for increased civic engagement and voter participation. The final outcome will determine which party will represent the constituency in the House of Representatives.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.