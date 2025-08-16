Anambra By-Election Turns Violent as Thugs Assault Commissioner, Soludo Raises Alarm

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has raised concerns over rising political violence in the state after revealing that one of his commissioners was assaulted by suspected political thugs during the recent by-election held in Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency.

Naija247news reports that Governor Soludo made the disclosure while speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote on Saturday. He condemned the attack as a dangerous development capable of undermining the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process.

Naija247news understands that the unnamed commissioner was reportedly assaulted near a polling unit while monitoring the election process. Eyewitnesses claim the attack was unprovoked and carried out by hoodlums allegedly affiliated with an unnamed political party.

Naija247news gathered that the commissioner sustained minor injuries during the scuffle, and was immediately evacuated from the scene by security operatives who later restored calm in the area. The matter has since been reported to the police, and an investigation is underway to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

According to Naija247news, Governor Soludo stated that the assault was “one incident too many,” and warned political actors against deploying violence as a means of influencing electoral outcomes. He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies to ensure the safety of voters, electoral officials, and party agents throughout the process.

Naija247news understands that the by-election, which was conducted to fill the vacant House of Representatives seat for the constituency, witnessed a relatively high voter turnout despite scattered incidents of violence and technical hitches.

Security presence was visibly heightened across various polling units following the incident, with joint patrols by the police, civil defence, and army personnel maintaining order throughout the voting period.

Naija247news gathered that civil society organizations monitoring the election have also condemned the attack and called for swift justice to prevent further escalation of violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, Soludo reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring peaceful and credible elections in Anambra State, urging residents to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties professionally.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.