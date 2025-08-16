ADC Warns Against Candidate Imposition, Impunity Ahead of 2027 Elections

16, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sounded a warning bell against candidate imposition and impunity within the party, cautioning that such acts could undermine its internal democracy and discourage members and supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Stakeholders’ Concerns

The party’s stakeholders, led by Dr. Effiong Nyong, National Deputy Publicity Secretary for South-South, and Dr. John Ogar, State Chairman, have rejected the idea of elders or godfathers imposing candidates on the party. Instead, they advocate for marketable and younger individuals who can win elections and represent the party’s interests. The stakeholders also warned against wealthy politicians exploiting their influence, which could dampen members’ enthusiasm and undermine the party’s credibility.

Call for Internal Democracy

The ADC stakeholders emphasized the importance of allowing majority opinions to shape party decisions, promoting openness and freedom of expression in internal debates. They urged the party’s national leadership to safeguard internal democracy, ensuring that all stakeholders are recognized and involved in decision-making processes. The party aims to produce elected leaders with integrity, who serve selflessly and meet public expectations.

Membership Registration Drive

The stakeholders also encouraged aspiring members to register and join the party, spreading the message to others. This move is aimed at building a strong and vibrant party that can compete effectively in the 2027 general elections. As the party prepares for the elections, it remains to be seen how the leadership will respond to the stakeholders’ concerns and calls for internal democracy.

The ADC’s warning against candidate imposition and impunity is a timely reminder of the importance of internal democracy in political parties. As the party prepares for the 2027 general elections, it must prioritize the voices and opinions of its members and stakeholders to build a strong and credible leadership. By doing so, the party can increase its chances of success and provide a better future for its members and supporters.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.