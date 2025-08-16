Abiodun Casts Vote, Hails Peaceful Conduct of Ogun By-Election

16, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, exercised his civic right by casting his vote in the House of Representatives Remo Federal constituency by-election. The election, which aims to fill the vacant seat left by the late lawmaker, Adewunmi Onanuga, has been largely peaceful, with voters trooping out in large numbers across various polling units.

A Peaceful Election

The by-election has been commended for its peaceful conduct, with security operatives stationed at strategic locations to maintain law and order. Governor Abiodun praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring the timely arrival of electoral materials and the overall smooth process. Despite some minor issues with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in some polling units, the election has been largely successful. The BVAS malfunction was quickly resolved, allowing the voting process to continue without major disruptions.

A Successful Exercise

The by-election has recorded a massive turnout, with voters eager to exercise their franchise. The security presence across major streets and polling units has been heavy, ensuring a peaceful election. Governor Abiodun’s praise for INEC’s preparedness and improvement in service quality is a testament to the commission’s efforts in conducting a free and fair election.

The Road to Credibility

The success of this by-election is crucial in maintaining the credibility of the electoral process in Ogun State. INEC’s ability to conduct a peaceful and transparent election will go a long way in boosting voter confidence and participation in future elections. As the electoral umpire, INEC must continue to demonstrate its commitment to free and fair elections.

Awaiting the Results

As the voting process comes to a close, all eyes are on INEC to ensure a timely and transparent announcement of the results. The people of Remo Federal Constituency are eagerly awaiting the outcome, which will determine their new representative in the House of Representatives. With the election’s peaceful conduct, there is hope that the results will reflect the will of the people.

The Ogun State by-election has set a good precedent for future elections in the state. With its peaceful conduct and successful exercise, the election has shown that Nigerians can come together to exercise their civic rights without resorting to violence. As the results are announced, the people of Remo Federal Constituency will be eager to know who will represent them in the House of Representatives.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.