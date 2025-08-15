Why we involve EFCC, others in recovering Anchor Borrowers loans – Maize Association of Nigeria

Abuja, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) has announced ongoing collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Police to recover loans under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) from its members.

MAAN’s National President, Mr. Bello Abubakar, stated this during a press briefing following a three-day meeting in Abuja attended by state chairmen, zonal coordinators, national officers, and stakeholders across the maize value chain, including researchers, input suppliers, and farmers.

Abubakar explained that the loans, disbursed between 2018 and 2021, were intended for maize production as revolving funds. However, many participants failed to comply with repayment obligations, prompting MAAN to issue demand letters and engage law enforcement for enforcement.

“Some defaulters attempted to evade responsibility and approached courts claiming alleged violations of human rights,” he said. “Most of these cases are still pending.”

The MAAN president also highlighted security and environmental challenges affecting farmers, including kidnappings, attacks by bandits in states such as Niger, Zamfara, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Sokoto, Ondo, and Ekiti, as well as floods in Kogi, Benue, Cross River, Jigawa, Katsina, Taraba, Niger, Kebbi, and Kwara, and drought in Oyo, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, Ekiti, and Benue.

He urged the Federal Government to create an enabling environment to help smallholder farmers repay loans, ensure domestic food supply, and support exports. He also called for consideration of loan waivers or downward review of outstanding obligations under the ABP/CBN scheme.

Abubakar commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to food security in Nigeria.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.