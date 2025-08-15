Tuggar urges deeper Nigeria–Germany cultural relations

Abuja, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has urged investors to leverage Nigeria-Germany cultural relations to drive economic growth.

Tuggar made the remarks while receiving organizers of the Nigeria-German Investment and Cultural Expo (NGICE) under the Salute Nigeria Initiative, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday in Abuja.

Having served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany for six years, Tuggar commended the NGICE concept, describing it as a platform capable of strengthening bilateral relations and promoting investment opportunities.

“Germany is a country with rich cultural heritage,” Tuggar said. “There is a lot within that cultural space that requires investment and collaboration, especially as we are going through a renaissance of Nigerian culture. Our music, food, and fashion are gaining global recognition, and superfoods like Moringa, bamboo, and ginger are in high demand worldwide.”

The minister encouraged collaboration with Nigeria’s Ministries of Culture and Tourism, and Industry, Trade and Investment, while ensuring the German Embassy in Nigeria is fully involved to maximize NGICE’s impact.

Dr Mike Okiro, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Salute Nigeria Initiative and former Inspector-General of Police, said Berlin was chosen for the expo because of its status as Europe’s cultural hub. He highlighted that Nigeria’s potential extends beyond oil and gas, noting that culture represents a major avenue for foreign investment.

Amb Chielo Ojirika, Director-General of the Salute Nigeria Initiative, revealed that the NGICE will hold from October 20–23, 2025, in Berlin, showcasing Nigeria’s rich investment and cultural potential to attract foreign direct investment and strengthen business partnerships with Germany and other European countries.

“The goal is to bring the world through Berlin to Nigeria as an investors’ paradise, while reinforcing bilateral and economic relations between Nigeria and Germany,” Ojirika said.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.