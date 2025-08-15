📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Breaking newsBusiness & Economy

Nigeria’s Inflation Eases to 21.88% in July as Disinflation Trend Gains Momentum

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s inflation rate continued its gradual descent in July, dropping to 21.88 per cent, down from 22.22 per cent in June, marking the fourth consecutive month of easing price pressure. Naija247news gathered that this reflects both methodological updates by the statistics agency and underlying disinflation trends.

Despite the overall decline, food inflation, a critical component of the headline figure, soared to 22.74 per cent in July from 21.97 per cent in June. Naija247news understands that escalating food prices remain a stubborn challenge for households nationwide.

According to Naija247news, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintained its benchmark interest rate at 27.50 per cent for the third consecutive Monetary Policy Committee meeting, signaling its commitment to sustaining the current disinflation momentum. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso emphasized the importance of a cautious approach as inflation moderates.

What’s Behind the Numbers?

* Methodological recalibration: The National Bureau of Statistics adjusted its base year and reweighted the Consumer Price Index basket, which contributed to a more nuanced and accurate inflation reading. Naija247news reports that this rebase has softened the headline number but does not necessarily reflect dramatic market price reductions.

* Persistent food price pressures: Despite slower overall inflation, food remains a cost burden for many. Naija247news understands that rising costs in staple goods continue to erode household purchasing power.

* Monetary policy in check: With rates held steady, the CBN appears to be balancing between supporting economic growth and being vigilant against inflation’s resurgence. Naija247news gathered that this measured stance reflects confidence in downward trends, albeit cautiously.

While the downward trend in headline inflation provides some relief, the elevated food inflation rate underscores gaps in affordability and supply chain stability. Moreover, the reliance on rebased data means underlying cost pressures may still be impactful for everyday Nigerians. Naija247news reports that sustaining this trajectory will require concerted efforts across fiscal, agricultural, and monetary policy fronts.

