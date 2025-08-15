📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Diplomatic Relations

Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthen Ties with Pakistan on Global Challenges

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepen bilateral relations with Pakistan and explore new areas of mutual benefit.

The statement, issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, came as Tuggar congratulated Sen. Mohammad Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, on the country’s Independence Anniversary.

Tuggar emphasized that Nigeria and Pakistan share a long history of cordial relations and cooperation in education, trade, defense, and cultural exchange, as well as a joint commitment to global peace and sustainable development.

“As Pakistan marks this significant anniversary, Nigeria joins in celebrating the shared ideals of freedom, dignity, and mutual respect that form the foundation of relations between our two nations,” Tuggar said.

The minister reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to strengthening partnerships, addressing shared global challenges, and fostering continued productive cooperation between the two countries.

He wished the government and people of Pakistan sustained progress, unity, and prosperity in the years ahead.

