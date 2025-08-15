NEMA Rescues and Evacuates 11 Stranded Nigerian Miners from Central African Republic

Abuja, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria’s Embassy in Bangui, has successfully evacuated 11 Nigerian miners stranded in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The miners were abandoned by their employer in the remote town of Bambari, prompting a viral social media video pleading for help.

A Sky Airlines Boeing 747-200 (ET-AXO) carrying the miners landed in Abuja at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. They were received at the Hajj Terminal, cleared by immigration, and screened by relevant security agencies.

The miners alleged abandonment and maltreatment by a Chinese mining company that recruited them for work in CAR. Their location was later traced to Senye village, about 850 kilometres from Bangui.

NEMA Director-General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, represented by Air Commodore Kenneth Oyong, commended the swift inter-agency response, noting the critical roles of the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Intelligence Agency.

The miners were first accommodated at the Nigerian Ambassador’s residence in Bangui, receiving care, food, and medical attention before their repatriation. On arrival in Nigeria, they were provided with meals, overnight accommodation, and financial support to reconnect with their families.

Nigerian Ambassador to CAR, Babagana Ahmed, confirmed the evacuation, highlighting that the miners had endured eight months of hardship, including detention by CAR authorities over false allegations.

One repatriated miner, Oluremi Peters, shared that they were promised monthly salaries of 450,000 CFA francs but received only partial payments, leading to frustration and the viral plea that prompted government action. Peters advised young Nigerians to thoroughly verify overseas work opportunities before committing.

The successful rescue underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting Nigerians abroad and reflects President Bola Tinubu’s vision for prompt attention to citizens in distress overseas.

