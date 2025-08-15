Nedbank Ends 17-Year Alliance, Sells Ecobank Stake to Former Chairman’s Investment Firm for $100 Million

By Naija247news Business Desk

Johannesburg, August 15, 2025 – South Africa’s Nedbank Group has agreed to sell its 21.2% stake in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) to Bosquet Investments, a private investment vehicle controlled by former Ecobank Chairman Alain Nkontchou, in a $100 million deal that ends a partnership stretching back nearly two decades.

The sale, disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday, marks a decisive break from a 17-year strategic alliance that began in 2008 when Nedbank became Ecobank’s largest shareholder through a $500 million investment. The relationship was formalised in 2014 with a partnership aimed at leveraging Ecobank’s pan-African reach across 33 markets, including 32 in sub-Saharan Africa and one in France.

Why Nedbank Is Exiting

Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn told Bloomberg earlier this month that the lender’s strategic focus has shifted toward southern and East Africa, where it can exert full ownership and control over operations.

“You can execute strategy much more deliberately when you own businesses,” Quinn said.

The decision follows years of underwhelming returns. Ecobank’s share price on the BRVM exchange in Ivory Coast has plunged 75% over the past decade, while Nigeria—one of its biggest markets—has faced severe economic headwinds, eroding profit margins.

Nedbank also cited the exit of South African corporate clients from West Africa and limited cross-selling opportunities as key factors that blunted the original investment thesis. “Synergies between the two businesses had not been forthcoming,” the bank admitted in its statement.

Capital Reallocation and Strategic Refocus

Quinn stressed that the divestment is part of a broader plan to optimise capital allocation, improve shareholder returns, and double down on core growth markets. The South African lender is also making selective acquisitions in fintech and digital banking, as seen in its R1.65 billion acquisition of fintech firm Ikhokha earlier this year.

Ecobank’s Next Chapter

The buyer, Alain Nkontchou, is a Cameroonian-born banker, co-founder of Enko Capital Management LLP, and an influential figure in African banking circles. Ecobank has said it will continue pursuing its expansion strategy in Nigeria and other African growth markets, expressing confidence that its new shareholder will support its pan-African ambitions.

The transaction comes as African banks face rising competition from mobile money operators, stricter regulatory frameworks, and currency volatility. For Ecobank, the deal could provide stability in governance and unlock new capital opportunities—if the new ownership can navigate Nigeria’s challenging macroeconomic environment.

⸻

Naija247news Analysis: Nedbank’s retreat from Ecobank underscores a hard truth in African banking—pan-African dreams often clash with local market realities. With Nigeria’s economy still under strain and West Africa’s banking sector facing stiff competition from non-bank fintechs, the road ahead for Ecobank’s new owners will require both deep pockets and patient capital.

