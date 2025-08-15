Labour Party Crisis Deepens as Abure Dismisses Obi’s By-Election Boycott Call

The internal crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) has taken a new dimension as the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, publicly disowned the directive of the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, to boycott Saturday’s by-elections.

Naija247news gathered that Abure made this known during a press briefing on Friday, insisting that the Labour Party remains firmly on the ballot and that voters should disregard any contrary instruction.

Naija247news understands that Obi had, earlier in the week, directed LP members and supporters to stay away from the August 17 by-elections, citing unresolved internal disputes and alleged imposition of candidates in some states. The directive had stirred controversy, especially among LP stakeholders at the grassroots who questioned the authority of a presidential candidate to issue such a sweeping political order outside the party’s leadership structure.

According to Naija247news, Abure described Obi’s position as “personal and not representative of the party’s national working committee (NWC),” noting that the LP leadership did not meet to agree on any form of withdrawal from the elections. He emphasized that all LP candidates across the affected constituencies remain validly nominated and are expected to fully participate in the elections.

Naija247news reports that the states affected by the by-elections include Enugu, Kogi, Plateau, and Kaduna, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled re-runs or fresh elections following court judgments and nullified results.

Abure’s statement signals a growing rift within the LP’s leadership and further underscores the simmering tensions between Obi’s political movement and the traditional structures of the party. Political analysts suggest that the fallout could weaken the LP’s cohesion ahead of future national elections unless a reconciliation process is urgently initiated.

Naija247news understands that this latest episode reflects a deeper institutional disconnect, where individual influence appears to be clashing with established party procedures, threatening the party’s credibility among its growing support base.

As the by-elections proceed, all eyes will be on the performance of LP candidates and the turnout of supporters, an indicator of whether Obi’s influence will override party structures, or if the grassroots remain aligned with the national leadership.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.