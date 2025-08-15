Kaduna Governor Uba Sani Revives Karatudu-Romi Road Project After 13 Years

Kaduna, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has inaugurated the construction of the long-abandoned Karatudu-Romi road in Chikun Local Government Area, 13 years after the project was initially awarded.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Sani noted that the road project was first commissioned during the administration of the late Governor Patrick Yakowa but stalled following his demise.

Describing the project as vital infrastructure, the governor said it would directly benefit the Karatudu and Unguwan Romi communities.

“Our administration is prioritising rural development and focusing on areas where the less privileged reside. This road will be completed within eight months,” Sani stated, adding that a reputable contractor had been engaged and would mobilise immediately.

The governor highlighted that his administration had awarded over 83 road contracts across Kaduna State, with 31 already completed. He criticised past politicians for abandoning the area and returning only to seek political relevance without delivering meaningful projects.

The Karatudu-Romi road project will also cover several adjoining township roads, including Cemetery Road, Lusawa Road, School Road to Karatudu, and Jemaa Road. Other ongoing projects in Chikun LGA include Keke to Makera and Doka Mai Jemaa to Dan Hono in Kujama Ward.

Sani added that the Water Intake Road from Unguwan Mai Gero to Narayi had been completed and inaugurated. Construction will soon begin on the road linking Zenith Bank Roundabout on Kachia Road to the Flour Mill area, connecting Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs.

The governor also revealed that funds have been released to commence work on the Television-Kaduna Garage-Sabon Tasha Road, linking four electoral wards, with construction expected to start next week.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.