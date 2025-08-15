📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Transportation

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani Revives Karatudu-Romi Road Project After 13 Years

By: Naija247news

Date:

Kaduna, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has inaugurated the construction of the long-abandoned Karatudu-Romi road in Chikun Local Government Area, 13 years after the project was initially awarded.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Sani noted that the road project was first commissioned during the administration of the late Governor Patrick Yakowa but stalled following his demise.

Describing the project as vital infrastructure, the governor said it would directly benefit the Karatudu and Unguwan Romi communities.

“Our administration is prioritising rural development and focusing on areas where the less privileged reside. This road will be completed within eight months,” Sani stated, adding that a reputable contractor had been engaged and would mobilise immediately.

The governor highlighted that his administration had awarded over 83 road contracts across Kaduna State, with 31 already completed. He criticised past politicians for abandoning the area and returning only to seek political relevance without delivering meaningful projects.

The Karatudu-Romi road project will also cover several adjoining township roads, including Cemetery Road, Lusawa Road, School Road to Karatudu, and Jemaa Road. Other ongoing projects in Chikun LGA include Keke to Makera and Doka Mai Jemaa to Dan Hono in Kujama Ward.

Sani added that the Water Intake Road from Unguwan Mai Gero to Narayi had been completed and inaugurated. Construction will soon begin on the road linking Zenith Bank Roundabout on Kachia Road to the Flour Mill area, connecting Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs.

The governor also revealed that funds have been released to commence work on the Television-Kaduna Garage-Sabon Tasha Road, linking four electoral wards, with construction expected to start next week.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
ASUP Issues 21-Day Ultimatum to Federal Government Over Outstanding Demands
Next article
Army confirm explosion, fire at barracks in Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Empowers Nigerian Youth with N20 Million at InnovateX Challenge Finale

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mr. Kola Adeleke, Executive Director of Commercial and Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, has stated that the InnovateX Challenge powered by the bank was created to empower and equip young people to transform their passions...

Coronation Insurance Plc Holds 67th Annual General Meeting, Approves Key Resolutions

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Aug. 13, 2025 (NAN) – Coronation Insurance Plc successfully held its 67th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, during which several key resolutions were passed. Ordinary Business Resolutions • The...

Tuggar urges deeper Nigeria–Germany cultural relations

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Abuja, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has urged investors to leverage Nigeria-Germany cultural relations to drive economic growth. Tuggar made the remarks while receiving organizers of the...

Abia Government Secures $125 Million Islamic Bank Loan for Major Infrastructure Projects

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Umuahia, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The Abia State Government has announced the approval of a $125 million Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) loan by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to fund its Integrated Infrastructure Development...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Ecobank Empowers Nigerian Youth with N20 Million at InnovateX Challenge Finale

SMEs & Startups 0
Mr. Kola Adeleke, Executive Director of Commercial and Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, has stated that the InnovateX Challenge powered by the bank was created to empower and equip young people to transform their passions...

Coronation Insurance Plc Holds 67th Annual General Meeting, Approves Key Resolutions

Quoted Companies 0
Lagos, Aug. 13, 2025 (NAN) – Coronation Insurance Plc successfully held its 67th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, during which several key resolutions were passed. Ordinary Business Resolutions • The...

Tuggar urges deeper Nigeria–Germany cultural relations

Diplomatic Relations 0
Abuja, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has urged investors to leverage Nigeria-Germany cultural relations to drive economic growth. Tuggar made the remarks while receiving organizers of the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp