Fresh Path for Cannabis Growers: NDLEA and Agric Ministry Forge Alliance to Promote Legal Crops

In a bid to transform agricultural livelihoods and curb illicit cannabis cultivation, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture have announced a strategic collaboration.

Naija247News gathered that the partnership will focus on equipping former cannabis farmers with practical support and training to transition into cultivating legal, profitable crops. According to Naija247News, the initiative is structured to enhance food security while reducing reliance on illicit agriculture.

Representatives of both institutions met recently in Abuja to formalize the framework underpinning the alliance. Naija247News understands that the NDLEA will offer rehabilitation and sensitisation programmes, while the Ministry of Agriculture will facilitate access to inputs, seed varieties, and market linkages.

Naija247News reports that agricultural economists and extension officers will engage directly with targeted farming communities. These professionals will conduct on‑site assessments to determine suitable legal crops, ranging from high‑value legumes to cash crops such as cassava and maize, based on soil, climate and market demand.

The joint initiative also includes a phased roll‑out. Naija247News gathered that pilot locations have been identified in key cannabis‑producing regions, including parts of the South‑South and North‑Central zones. These areas will host demonstration farms to showcase best practices, yield potentials and livelihood returns from alternative crops.

According to Naija247News, the programme will integrate capacity building sessions and business development training. Farmers will receive agronomic guidance, storage techniques, post‑harvest processing support, and access to micro‑finance or grants.

Naija247News understands that monitoring and evaluation will be key to measuring the initiative’s impact. Baseline data, covering income levels, cultivation size and illicit crop reduction rates, will be collected before the intervention, with follow‑up surveys scheduled at six‑month intervals.

Officials from both agencies have voiced optimism. The head of NDLEA emphasised that providing viable, legal alternatives is a sustainable way to reduce cannabis farming. From the Ministry of Agriculture, authorities highlighted that diversifying rural economies through legal crop cultivation strengthens national food systems.

Naija247News gathered that this collaboration is poised to reshape agricultural practices and uplift communities previously engaged in illicit crop production. If successful, the model could be scaled nationwide, marking a new chapter in harmonising law enforcement objectives with agricultural development.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.