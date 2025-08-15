📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Ecobank Empowers Nigerian Youth with N20 Million at InnovateX Challenge Finale

By: Naija247news

Date:

Mr. Kola Adeleke, Executive Director of Commercial and Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, has stated that the InnovateX Challenge powered by the bank was created to empower and equip young people to transform their passions into scalable solutions for national development.

Speaking at the grand finale of the competition, held at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos, Adeleke emphasized that, as a pan-African bank, InnovateX is a pivotal initiative aimed at shaping the next generation of changemakers and economic contributors.

“At Ecobank, we are committed to investing in the future of our youth and shaping a brighter future for Nigeria,” Adeleke said. “InnovateX aligns perfectly with this vision. We provide digital solutions, products, and services designed for convenience and accessibility, enabling young people to manage their finances anytime, anywhere — especially via mobile, their primary channel of engagement.”

InnovateX, a collaboration between Ecobank and Heave Ventures, was established to showcase bold and transformative ideas from Nigerians aged 16 to 25 in the Creative and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) sectors.
Following weeks of applications, bootcamps, and a public voting phase, 18 finalists passionately pitched their ventures with clarity and purpose. A total of N20 million in prizes was awarded, alongside recognition and growth opportunities.

In the creative category, ISIO, Leadforge, and Zulana emerged as the top winners, receiving N5 million, N2 million, and N1 million respectively. In the STEM category, Afrimetrics, Neighborly, and Feedipay claimed the top three prizes of N5 million, N2 million, and N1 million respectively. Additionally, Stipple Care and Semita AI each received N500,000, while the remaining 10 contestants were awarded N300,000 each.

Adeleke commended the resilience of all participants and encouraged the winners to use their prize funds intentionally to scale their ventures and deepen their impact.

Abiodun Lawal, CEO of Heave Ventures, also spoke at the event, highlighting the challenge’s role in empowering youth with resources, platforms, and belief in their potential.

“This is not simply a competition,” Lawal remarked. “It’s a celebration of vision, courage, and the vibrant potential of Nigeria’s youth. Congratulations to all finalists and winners — your passion lit up the stage and, with purposeful action, will help shape the future.”

Participants praised Ecobank and Heave Ventures, urging other corporate organizations to replicate such impactful programs. Micah Erumaka, CEO of Afrimetrics and first-place winner in the STEM category, expressed gratitude: “Ecobank has truly shown it cares about Nigerian youth. This fund will enable me to expand my business and create jobs.”

Ecobank continues to champion youth development through various initiatives. Recently, it partnered with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to train and support 16,000 Nigerian youths in agricultural wealth creation. The bank has also collaborated with EStars, an educational esports platform, to advance esports education in Nigeria, as well as with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Code 14 Labs, Learntor, AFC, Soto Gallery, and other organizations on multiple youth-focused programs.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Coronation Insurance Plc Holds 67th Annual General Meeting, Approves Key Resolutions
