Coronation Insurance Plc Holds 67th Annual General Meeting, Approves Key Resolutions

Lagos, Aug. 13, 2025 (NAN) – Coronation Insurance Plc successfully held its 67th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, during which several key resolutions were passed.

Ordinary Business Resolutions

• The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, along with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors, and Audit Committee, were received by shareholders.

• Mr. Augustine Alegeh SAN CON, appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director since the last AGM, was approved, pending NAICOM’s No Objection.

• Re-election of Directors:

• Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu CON, retiring by rotation and 70 years old, was re-elected as a Non-Executive Director.

• Mrs. Ibijoke Adenuga, also retiring by rotation, was re-elected as a Non-Executive Director.

• External Auditors: Ernst & Young were re-appointed as External Auditors, with Directors authorized to fix their remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2025.

• The remuneration of company managers disclosed in the Annual Report was duly noted.

• Statutory Audit Committee Members were elected as follows:

• Shareholders’ Representatives: Mr. Chinwendu Achara, Mrs. Mary Joke Shofolahan, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi

• Board Nominees: Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, Mrs. Titilayo Osuntoki

Special Business Resolutions

• The Company and its related entities were granted a General Mandate for all recurrent transactions with related parties, provided such transactions are revenue or trading-related or necessary for day-to-day operations.

• Directors were authorized to appoint an independent consultant to conduct the Annual Board Performance Appraisal for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.

The AGM reflects Coronation Insurance Plc’s continued commitment to corporate governance, transparency, and operational excellence.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.