Charly Boy Sounds Alarm to Politicians Ahead of 2027: “Rig and Die”

Veteran Nigerian entertainer and political activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has issued a stark warning to politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections, cautioning them against manipulating the electoral process.

Naija247news gathered that Charly Boy, known for his unapologetic stance on social justice and political accountability, made the remarks via a video message shared on social media, where he declared that any attempt to rig future elections would be met with fierce resistance from the people.

According to Naija247news, the activist emphasized the need for Nigerians to remain vigilant and politically conscious as the 2027 elections approach, warning that continued disregard for democratic values could provoke unprecedented reactions from an increasingly frustrated populace.

Naija247news understands that the phrase “Rig and die” is not a call to violence but rather a metaphorical warning meant to jolt the conscience of politicians who exploit electoral weaknesses to their advantage. Charly Boy stressed that the era of political impunity must end if Nigeria is to progress democratically.

Naija247news reports that the video has since sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing agreement over the urgency of electoral reform and political accountability. Charly Boy reiterated that citizens must be prepared not only to vote but to defend their votes by any legal and nonviolent means necessary.

Naija247news gathered that the entertainer also criticized the role of some security agencies and electoral officials who allegedly collaborate in vote manipulation, urging institutions to uphold their constitutional responsibilities.

According to Naija247news, Charly Boy also called on the youth to take center stage in the democratic process, describing them as the most affected by poor governance. He encouraged civic education, community organization, and grassroots political participation as tools to counter systemic rigging.

Naija247news understands that this is not Charly Boy’s first time speaking out on political matters. He has a longstanding history of activism, including his involvement in the “Our Mumu Don Do” movement and various protests against government policies.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.