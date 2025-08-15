📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Viewpoint

Brand Power: Why Every Leader must be their Chief Marketing Officer by Tony Elumelu

By: Naija247news

Date:

It takes years to build a trusted brand and seconds to destroy it.

When I speak with young entrepreneurs, I tell them that the power of brand is critical, it is the beginning of trust, the engine of loyalty, the foundation of that personal relationship between the consumer, the product and the business.

And branding is everyone’s responsibility, not just the marketing team. Branding is not just a manual, it’s not only what’s on a box, in an advertisement. Brand personality is the DNA of a business – the look of shop, staff attire, the cleanliness of premises or a van. It is way you interact with everyone who touches your business.

As an entrepreneur, an investor, and advocate of Africapitalism, I know that building a successful business is not just about numbers or operations. Yes, you need substance, a product or service that is better, more valuable, more needed. But it is also about how you are perceived by your customers, your employees, your competitors, and the communities you serve.

I am the CMO for every business I lead. Yes, I have marketing teams. Yes, we hire experts. But I live the brand. A great brand is built from the top down and is a reflection of that essential DNA.

The Intentionality of Branding
And it’s not just about the products or the services.

Entrepreneurs should think of their own brand.

People often ask me how I have built my own personal brand that is recognisable across Africa and beyond. The answer is simple: I have built my brand by being intentional, consistent, and value-driven. I have matched substance, with execution, and amplified consistently.

I believe in the power of entrepreneurship to transform lives, so we created the Tony Elumelu Foundation to empower thousands of African entrepreneurs. That is belief in action. TEF is now one of the most trusted brands in Africa.

I believe in long-term investment in Africa. So, when I advocate for Africapitalism, I can demonstrate how Heirs Holdings invests in strategic sectors like power, healthcare, and financial services, not just because they are profitable, but because they are catalytic.

I believe in execution, so I make sure we deliver.

My personal brand is intrinsic to my business brand. It is the spine that connects everything I touch. That is why we do not cut corners. That is why we are obsessed with quality. That is why we continue to grow, even in challenging markets. Because when you are known for excellence, opportunity seeks you.

It’s how we have brought the Heirs name into insurance, democratising, opening up new markets. Heirs Energies is pioneering resource indigenisation.

Branding Starts with Culture: For us, it is the 3Es
The foundation of every brand I lead is built on three core values: Execution, Enterprise, and Excellence.

Execution means we do what we say we will do. We meet our goals, hit our targets, and deliver results consistently.
Enterprise means we are bold, innovative, and always pushing the boundaries. We take initiative and approach problems with the mindset of entrepreneurs.
Excellence means we never settle for average. We strive to be the best in everything, from the ideas we generate, to the customer experiences we create and to the impact we leave behind.
These values reflect my leadership journey. They are the core principles that have guided my decisions. They are not just written on our office walls. They are ingrained in how we recruit, how we serve, how we reward, and how we grow. The 3Es form the cultural DNA of our organisations, and that culture is what builds our brand from within.

This is why our culture is one of ownership. Every team member knows they are custodians of our brand. From the front desk officers to the CEOs, everyone represents what we stand for. Our values of execution, enterprise, and excellence must shine through in everything we do.

I walk into our offices and inspect details, from how the environment looks, how we greet people, and how long it takes for a phone to be answered. These are not “small things.”

Brand Is Fundamental
To every entrepreneur, every CEO, every manager reading this: do not leave branding to your marketing department.

Take ownership.

Walk in your customers’ shoes. Feel what they feel. See what they see. Fix what they suffer. Strengthen what they love. And amplify what you do well.

Your brand is not just what you sell. It is who you are.

Charly Boy Sounds Alarm to Politicians Ahead of 2027: "Rig and Die"
