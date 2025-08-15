ASUP Issues 21-Day Ultimatum to Federal Government Over Outstanding Demands

Abuja, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet its outstanding demands, warning of potential nationwide industrial action.

Mr. Shammah Kpanja, President of ASUP, announced this at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Kpanja highlighted that the union’s demands include the non-release of a circular to effect payment of the Peculiar Academic Allowance by the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC), a component of the ASUP/FGN 2010 agreement.

He expressed concern over the continued outsourcing of polytechnic accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) despite prior assurances to desist.

The union also raised issues with the 25–35% arrears of salary review, which covers a 12-month period, and the failure of state governments to implement the new National Minimum Wage. Additionally, the union criticized the delayed approval of a dual mandate structure aimed at eliminating long-standing discrimination against HND holders.

“In view of the listed issues, our union’s NEC has resolved to issue a 21-day ultimatum to the government to address the matters satisfactorily. Failure to do so may lead to a declaration of a trade dispute and withdrawal of services across public polytechnics and monotechnics nationwide,” Kpanja said.

⸻

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.