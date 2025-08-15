Army confirm explosion, fire at barracks in Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode

Lagos, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian Army has confirmed a minor explosion and fire outbreak in the early hours of Thursday at Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The Army spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, stated in a press release that no lives were lost and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Anele explained that the explosion occurred within a storage building of the 42 Engineers Brigade Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) Squadron, causing a limited fire outbreak.

“Swift intervention by troops of the 12 Field Engineer Regiment, in collaboration with the Ijebu-Ode Fire Service, ensured the fire was quickly contained,” she said.

According to the spokesperson, damage was restricted to the affected building and some stored materials, and a detailed assessment is ongoing to determine the full extent of material loss.

Residents of Ilese and nearby communities were urged to remain calm and continue their normal activities.

“The Nigerian Army, working with relevant agencies, has begun a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident and prevent a recurrence. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of our personnel and neighbouring communities,” Anele added.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.