Abia Government Secures $125 Million Islamic Bank Loan for Major Infrastructure Projects

Umuahia, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The Abia State Government has announced the approval of a $125 million Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) loan by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to fund its Integrated Infrastructure Development Project.

Mr Ukoha Njoku, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alex Otti, disclosed the approval on Thursday, noting that the facility is a key component of a co-financing arrangement for the project, which has a total cost of $263.8 million.

Of the total project cost, $100 million will come from the African Development Bank (AfDB), $15 million from the Canada–Africa Development Bank, and $23.8 million as a counterpart fund from the Abia State Government.

The IsDB financing will support the construction of approximately 126 kilometres of road network in Aba and 35.57 kilometres in Umuahia, including a link road between the two cities and critical erosion control works.

Upon completion, the road projects are expected to reduce travel time in Abia’s busiest urban corridors, create over 3,000 jobs, improve access to social services, attract private sector investments, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The project, owned by the Abia State Government, will be executed through the State Ministry of Works under the supervision of the State Steering Committee, which will provide policy direction for the State Project Implementation Unit and other stakeholders.

The IsDB-funded components, covering civil works and consultancy services, will follow the bank’s procurement guidelines, with disbursements made directly to contractors and consultants.

Mr Njoku added that the approval complements Governor Otti’s visionary infrastructure agenda, which focuses on modernizing Abia’s road network, revitalizing urban centres, and promoting sustainable development.

Governor Otti expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and IsDB Vice President Dr Mansur Muhktar for their support in securing the loan.

He affirmed that the project will accelerate road reconstruction in Aba and Umuahia, address critical erosion challenges, and create an integrated transportation network to support commerce, improve quality of life, and enhance Abia State’s economic competitiveness.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.