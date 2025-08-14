Tinubu’s Reforms Are Paying Off, Benefiting Nigeria’s Future — Abia Governor Otti

Naija247news reports that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the series of bold economic and policy decisions taken since his assumption of office, describing them as necessary moves that are already beginning to benefit the country.

Naija247news gathered that the governor made this assertion during a recent interview with journalists, where he lauded the President’s resolve to implement long-awaited reforms, especially in areas affecting Nigeria’s economic stability.

According to Naija247news, Governor Otti acknowledged that while some of the policies introduced by the Tinubu administration, such as fuel subsidy removal and the unification of the exchange rate, initially triggered hardship for many Nigerians, the long-term impact is already becoming evident in improved fiscal discipline and reduced revenue leakages.

Naija247news understands that Otti emphasized that such tough policy measures were unavoidable, given the economic realities inherited by the Tinubu-led government. He noted that previous administrations had delayed these decisions to avoid public backlash, but President Tinubu showed uncommon courage by confronting them head-on.

Naija247news also gathered that the Abia governor noted how the current economic direction is helping to create a more transparent and investor-friendly environment, which is essential for long-term growth and sustainable development across states, including Abia.

According to Naija247news, Governor Otti stressed that it is now the responsibility of state governments to align with federal economic priorities by ensuring prudent management of public resources and creating enabling environments for local investment.

He further stated, “No meaningful development can occur without making tough decisions. The President has shown leadership, and we in the states must play our part by ensuring that the gains of these policies translate into real improvements in the lives of our people.”

Naija247news reports that Governor Otti also called on Nigerians to be patient and remain hopeful, assuring that the short-term economic pains will pave the way for long-term gains and a more prosperous nation under the right leadership and policy consistency.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.