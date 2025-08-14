📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Economic growth

Nigeria’s Economy Grows 37% in H1 2025, Edun Outlines Path to 7% GDP

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s economy is recording consistent growth despite global challenges, Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has said. Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Edun highlighted key fiscal, investment, and reform achievements in the first half of 2025.

He revealed that gross revenues increased by 37.4% during the period and stressed that the medium-term goal is 7% annual GDP growth, driven by government and private sector investments, job creation, and higher incomes.

Edun emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships (PPP) in sectors like agriculture, education, health, manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure to sustain growth. He noted that state governments’ combined fiscal balance rose from 1.8% of GDP to 3.1%, giving them the capacity to invest in capital projects.

In the oil and gas sector, production averaged 1.67 million barrels per day, slightly below the budgeted 2.06 million barrels, while the average crude price stood at $67 per barrel versus the budgeted $75. Despite revenue shortfalls, the government prioritised spending on sectors directly impacting citizens.

On power, Edun reported no national grid collapse in 2025 and announced approvals to liquidate N4 trillion legacy debts and implement a sustainable framework under the Electricity Act. He cited the Mission 300 initiative by the World Bank and African Development Bank, aimed at increasing electricity access for 300 million Africans, as a driver of industrial and agro-processing investment in Nigeria.

Edun reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to coordinated fiscal and monetary policies, lower inflation, affordable business capital, and increased household purchasing power. He highlighted competitive exchange rates, diversification of exports under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and ongoing efforts to attract private investment.

“Nigeria is open for business,” he said, emphasizing fiscal discipline, strategic investment in education, health, and infrastructure, and building an economy that is inclusive, transparent, and resilient.

Finance Minister Wale Edun reports Nigeria’s economy is growing steadily in 2025, with 37.4% revenue increase, strategic investments, and reforms aimed at achieving 7% GDP growth and boosting private sector participation.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
