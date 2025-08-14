Nigeria Losing Over ₦1 Billion Annually on Dormant Ajaokuta Steel – DG

Abuja, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The non-operational Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) costs Nigeria more than ₦1 billion yearly in pensions, salaries, taxes, and administrative expenses, according to Prof. Linus Asuquo, Director-General of the National Metallurgical Development Centre.

Speaking at the National Steel Summit in Abuja, Asuquo highlighted challenges including mismanagement, corruption, obsolete machinery, and a broken supply chain, with the Itakpe iron ore mines still idle. He noted that Nigeria has spent over $8 billion on the project in four decades, but persistent policy failures and failed concession deals — such as with Japan’s Kob Steel and India’s Global Steel Holdings — stalled progress.

Recommendations for revival include:

• Switching from outdated blast furnaces to modern Compact Strip Production (CSP) mini-mills.

• Fully transferring management to experienced private investors.

• Integrating ASCL into an industrial park/free trade zone model.

• Addressing displaced communities through Environmental and Social Impact Assessments.

•.Upgrading infrastructure, boosting energy supply, and investing in research, innovation, and skilled manpower.

Asuquo stressed that with political will, coherent policies, and strategic public-private partnerships, the steel sector could drive Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic growth.

The summit’s theme was “Rebuilding and Consolidating Nigeria’s Steel Industry: Collaborative Action for Sustainable Growth and Global Competitiveness.”

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.