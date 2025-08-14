Nigeria Approves ₦4 Trillion Electricity Debt Refinancing to Revive Power Sector and Stabilise Grid

By Naija247news Business Desk

Abuja, August 14, 2025 – The Federal Government has approved a phased plan to refinance a staggering ₦4 trillion ($2.61 billion) in accumulated electricity sector debt, a decisive intervention aimed at breaking the cycle of chronic power shortages and restoring investor confidence in Nigeria’s struggling energy market.

Finance Minister Olawale Edun announced the decision on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, describing it as “a critical pillar” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader energy reform agenda.

Debt Overhang That Choked Growth

The debt—incurred between 2015 and 2023—is owed to 27 power generation companies (GenCos), whose unpaid invoices have severely constrained liquidity across the value chain. Without repayment, most GenCos have been unable to expand capacity or service loans, contributing to Nigeria’s perennial electricity supply crisis.

Industry analysts note that this liquidity crunch has cascaded downstream, weakening transmission infrastructure, stalling distribution upgrades, and worsening the nation’s already fragile grid—problems that have made Africa’s most populous country an unreliable energy market despite its vast gas reserves.

Refinancing Mechanism

Following a comprehensive audit and verification of the debt profile, President Tinubu approved the refinancing plan, to be implemented by the Debt Management Office (DMO) within the next three to four weeks.

The strategy will combine sovereign bond issuances with other capital market instruments, effectively spreading repayment obligations over a longer horizon while freeing up immediate cash flow for the GenCos.

“This is not just about paying old bills,” Edun explained. “It is about resetting the financial foundations of our electricity sector so that it can attract the private capital needed for expansion.”

Link to Broader Energy Reforms

The move comes on the heels of politically sensitive but fiscally necessary measures: a 35% reduction in electricity subsidies and tariff increases for high-consumption urban customers. These steps are projected to save the treasury roughly ₦1.1 trillion ($718.6 million) annually.

The Tinubu administration is also pursuing parallel reforms in gas supply pricing, metering, and power market regulation—measures seen as essential to making the sector bankable.

Economic and Political Stakes

Reliable electricity is widely recognised as the single most important driver of Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness. Persistent outages have cost the economy an estimated $28 billion annually, according to World Bank data, forcing businesses to rely on costly diesel generators that undermine manufacturing margins and household incomes.

For Tinubu, success in the power sector could be a political game-changer ahead of the 2027 elections, signalling a departure from decades of stalled reforms and broken promises. But failure could deepen public frustration, especially after subsidy cuts that have already raised living costs.

Regional and Investor Implications

With Nigeria accounting for nearly a quarter of West Africa’s GDP, energy reliability here also impacts regional trade and the viability of the West African Power Pool (WAPP). International investors—especially those in renewable energy, transmission projects, and gas infrastructure—are closely watching the debt refinancing as a litmus test for the government’s ability to deliver on reforms.

Naija247news Analysis: The refinancing plan represents a bold but high-stakes bet. If executed with transparency and discipline, it could be the first real step toward ending Nigeria’s power crisis in a generation. But without parallel reforms in governance, tariff enforcement, and gas-to-power reliability, the gains could prove short-lived.

