First Lady hails Okonjo-Iweala over $50m women empowerment

Abuja, Aug. 14, 2025 (NAN) – First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has praised the World Trade Organisation (WTO), led by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for establishing a $50 million fund to boost women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund in Abuja, Tinubu – represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima – said the initiative would equip Nigerian women entrepreneurs with digital tools, skills, and networks to compete in global markets.

“This aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to diversify the economy and empower women-led enterprises,” she said, urging government agencies, financial institutions, and NGOs to invest in women-owned businesses and support inclusive digital policies.

WTO Director-General Okonjo-Iweala said the WEIDE Fund will initially operate in four countries — Nigeria, Jordan, Mongolia, and the Dominican Republic — after a competitive selection process involving over 600 organisations.

She noted that global trade reached $30.4 trillion, with digital trade as its fastest-growing segment, but warned that Nigeria’s low internet penetration could limit its competitiveness.

The WEIDE Fund, a partnership between the WTO and International Trade Centre, aims to enable women entrepreneurs to leverage e-commerce, online platforms, and digital payment systems to expand globally.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.