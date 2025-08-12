Tinubu Shakes Up FCC, Appoints Ayo Omidiran as New Chairman”*

12, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a surprise move, President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the reappointment of Dr. Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and appointed Ayo Omidiran, a former member of the House of Representatives, as the new boss. This development comes on the heels of controversy surrounding Dankaka’s tenure, marked by allegations of misconduct and internal division within the FCC.

The Appointment

Omidiran, a seasoned politician and former two-term member of the House of Representatives for the Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the FCC. Alongside Omidiran, President Tinubu also retained some key officials, including Commissioner Kayode Oladele from Ogun State, who had served as the Commission’s acting chairman, and Secretary Mohammed Musa. Additionally, four commissioners were renewed for a second term, while 37 new commissioners were appointed to represent various states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Controversy and Change

Dankaka’s exit follows months of allegations of misconduct and internal division within the FCC. In July 2023, multiple commissioners accused her of high-handed leadership and job racketeering during a hearing before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating recruitment irregularities and misuse of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The swift reversal of Dankaka’s reappointment has caused confusion among officials and the public.

A New Chapter

The appointment of Ayo Omidiran as the new Executive Chairman of the FCC signals a new chapter for the commission. With a fresh leadership and renewed officials, the FCC is expected to tackle the challenges of promoting fair representation and equitable distribution of public resources and opportunities across different regions and ethnic groups in Nigeria. Omidiran’s experience in the National Assembly will likely be an asset in navigating the complexities of federal character implementation.

Challenges Ahead

However, Omidiran’s new role will not be without its challenges. The FCC has faced criticism in the past for its perceived ineffectiveness in ensuring compliance with federal character principles. To restore public trust and confidence, Omidiran will need to demonstrate a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and fairness in the discharge of the commission’s duties.

The appointment of Ayo Omidiran as the new Executive Chairman of the FCC presents an opportunity for the commission to revamp its operations and tackle the challenges of promoting fair representation and equitable distribution of public resources and opportunities. As Omidiran takes the reins, Nigerians will be watching to see how the FCC will perform under his leadership. With a fresh start, the FCC can work towards achieving its constitutional mandate and promoting national development.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.