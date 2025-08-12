Obasanjo’s Green Legacy Hotel Accuses EFCC of “Gestapo-Style” Raid, Threatens Legal Action

By Naija247news Staff Reporter

Abeokuta, Aug. 11, 2025 — The management of Green Legacy Hotel, a hospitality arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), has issued a strongly worded statement condemning what it described as a “Gestapo-style invasion” by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the hotel’s Managing Director, Vitalis Ortese, about 50 armed EFCC personnel stormed the hotel premises at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, disrupting a widely advertised private event. Ortese alleged that the operatives fired shots and issued threats to attendees, creating panic and chaos that left some guests injured.

“It should be noted that the event was a private function, publicly advertised days before, and that no prior notice of any EFCC operation was given,” Ortese stated.

The hotel further claimed that security officers attached to the OOPL gates — as well as additional policemen from Kemta Police Station who had been deployed at the request of the event organisers — confirmed they were not informed of any planned anti-graft operation.

The statement also accused the EFCC of failing to present a search or arrest warrant before forcefully entering the premises.

Alleged Rights Violation

Management described the raid as:

An invasion of private property

An infringement of corporate rights of the OOPL

A violation of the rights of guests attending the event

“The management demands a public explanation from the EFCC and an unreserved apology to OOPL, its guests, and those injured during the chaos,” the statement read. “Failure to do so will leave us with no choice but to seek redress in court.”

EFCC Yet to Respond

As at press time, the EFCC had not issued any official statement in response to the allegations. The incident has sparked debate on social media, with some Nigerians questioning the commission’s operational methods and others demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the raid.

Analysts say the case could reignite public scrutiny over law enforcement conduct in Nigeria, particularly regarding respect for due process, search warrants, and the rights of private citizens.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.