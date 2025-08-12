📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Mbah’s APC Defection Option Open – Ex-VON DG

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

12, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The political landscape of Enugu State may be on the cusp of a significant shift, following a statement by Segun Arinze, a former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON). Arinze has asserted that Governor Peter Mbah is free to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), sparking speculation about the governor’s potential party switch.

A New Chapter?

Arinze’s comments have generated interest among political observers and stakeholders in Enugu State, who are eager to see how Mbah’s decision will impact the state’s politics. While the governor has not officially announced any plans to defect, the former VON DG’s statement suggests that Mbah has the liberty to make his own decisions about his political affiliation. The development has raised questions about the potential implications of Mbah’s move on the state’s politics and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Politics in Enugu State

The speculation surrounding Mbah’s potential defection to the APC has sparked a lively debate about the implications of such a move. Supporters of the governor have expressed optimism that a switch to the APC could bring new opportunities for development and growth in the state. On the other hand, critics have argued that such a move would be a betrayal of the PDP’s trust and could lead to internal conflicts within the party.

The possibility of Governor Peter Mbah joining the APC has sent shockwaves through the political circles of Enugu State. As the situation unfolds, one thing is certain – the politics of Enugu State is about to get more interesting. Whether Mbah will take the leap and join the APC or remain with the PDP remains to be seen.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Peter Eze Appointed FCC Commissioner for Enugu State
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Peter Eze Appointed FCC Commissioner for Enugu State

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
12, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a significant development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Peter Ogbonna Eze as the new Federal Character Commission (FCC) Commissioner representing Enugu State. This appointment is a testament to...

Tinubu Shakes Up FCC, Appoints Ayo Omidiran as New Chairman”*

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
12, August 2025/Naija 247 news  In a surprise move, President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the reappointment of Dr. Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and appointed Ayo Omidiran, a...

Exclusive: Ademola Lookman Saga Heats Up as Tottenham and Villa Join Pursuit of Atalanta Forward

Naija247news Naija247news -
Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have joined the battle to sign Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, despite the Atalanta star having already agreed personal terms with Inter Milan. Spurs and Villa make contact Sources close to...

Obasanjo’s Green Legacy Hotel Accuses EFCC of “Gestapo-Style” Raid, Threatens Legal Action

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
By Naija247news Staff Reporter Abeokuta, Aug. 11, 2025 — The management of Green Legacy Hotel, a hospitality arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), has issued a strongly worded statement condemning what it described...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Peter Eze Appointed FCC Commissioner for Enugu State

Politics & Governance 0
12, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a significant development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Peter Ogbonna Eze as the new Federal Character Commission (FCC) Commissioner representing Enugu State. This appointment is a testament to...

Tinubu Shakes Up FCC, Appoints Ayo Omidiran as New Chairman”*

Politics & Governance 0
12, August 2025/Naija 247 news  In a surprise move, President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the reappointment of Dr. Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and appointed Ayo Omidiran, a...

Exclusive: Ademola Lookman Saga Heats Up as Tottenham and Villa Join Pursuit of Atalanta Forward

FootBall 0
Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have joined the battle to sign Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, despite the Atalanta star having already agreed personal terms with Inter Milan. Spurs and Villa make contact Sources close to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp