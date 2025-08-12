Mbah’s APC Defection Option Open – Ex-VON DG

12, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The political landscape of Enugu State may be on the cusp of a significant shift, following a statement by Segun Arinze, a former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON). Arinze has asserted that Governor Peter Mbah is free to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), sparking speculation about the governor’s potential party switch.

A New Chapter?

Arinze’s comments have generated interest among political observers and stakeholders in Enugu State, who are eager to see how Mbah’s decision will impact the state’s politics. While the governor has not officially announced any plans to defect, the former VON DG’s statement suggests that Mbah has the liberty to make his own decisions about his political affiliation. The development has raised questions about the potential implications of Mbah’s move on the state’s politics and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Politics in Enugu State

The speculation surrounding Mbah’s potential defection to the APC has sparked a lively debate about the implications of such a move. Supporters of the governor have expressed optimism that a switch to the APC could bring new opportunities for development and growth in the state. On the other hand, critics have argued that such a move would be a betrayal of the PDP’s trust and could lead to internal conflicts within the party.

The possibility of Governor Peter Mbah joining the APC has sent shockwaves through the political circles of Enugu State. As the situation unfolds, one thing is certain – the politics of Enugu State is about to get more interesting. Whether Mbah will take the leap and join the APC or remain with the PDP remains to be seen.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.