Exclusive: Ademola Lookman Saga Heats Up as Tottenham and Villa Join Pursuit of Atalanta Forward

By: Naija247news

Date:

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have joined the battle to sign Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, despite the Atalanta star having already agreed personal terms with Inter Milan.

Spurs and Villa make contact

Sources close to SportsBoom understands that both Tottenham and Villa have contacted Atalanta over a possible deal before the close of the transfer window.

Both clubs are seeking to bolster their attacking options with a versatile winger, and Lookman, 27, fits the profile.

Lookman has reportedly continued to miss Atalanta training, with some reports claiming he is currently in London waiting for his parent club to accept an offer.

Tottenham are seen as the most likely side to meet Atalanta’s asking price, believed to be around €70 million.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

