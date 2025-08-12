📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
EFCC Detains Former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal Over Alleged ₦189bn Cash Withdrawals in Breach of Money Laundering Act

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday detained former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, over allegations of massive cash withdrawals totalling ₦189 billion, which investigators say contravened the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

A highly placed EFCC source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed to Channels Television that Tambuwal arrived at the agency’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, at approximately 11:30 a.m., where he has since been subjected to intense questioning by a team of interrogators.

While details of the investigation remain tightly guarded, preliminary findings suggest the withdrawals—spanning his tenure as Sokoto governor—may have involved structured cash movements designed to bypass financial reporting thresholds, raising suspicions of diversion, contract inflation, or other forms of illicit enrichment.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale declined to make an official statement, noting only that the Commission “does not comment on ongoing investigations.”

Legal Implications

Under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, cash withdrawals above stipulated limits for individuals or corporate bodies—without a valid transaction trail—are considered unlawful. Violations carry severe penalties, including asset forfeiture, fines running into hundreds of millions, and possible prison terms for offenders found guilty.

Political Context

Tambuwal, who served as Sokoto governor from 2015 to 2023 and previously held the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives, remains a high-profile figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His detention could have significant political reverberations, particularly as the 2027 election cycle approaches, given his influence in the North-West geopolitical zone and his role in previous presidential primaries.

Anti-Corruption Push

The case comes amid EFCC’s renewed clampdown on politically exposed persons, with the Commission underlining its determination to enforce the 2022 Money Laundering Act more aggressively. Analysts note that this particular case—if prosecuted—could become a litmus test for the political neutrality and prosecutorial courage of Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies.

As at press time, Tambuwal remained in EFCC custody, with sources suggesting that further detentions and document seizures may follow in the coming days.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

UBA Redefines Digital Banking with Revamped Website, Offers Live Market Updates and Enhanced Accessibility
