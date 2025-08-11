📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Diaspora News & Features

US Hospital Lauds Nigerian Nurse Michael Odedele for Exceptional Professionalism and Service

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Health Correspondent

Los Angeles, USA – The management of a leading United States healthcare institution has commended Nigerian-born health professional Michael Odedele for his outstanding professionalism and leadership in nursing, describing him as a model caregiver who consistently raises the standard of patient care.

Odedele, a native of Oyo State and an alumnus of Merit Comprehensive High School, received special praise from one of his clinical supervisors, Gregory Mikitarian, who in a formal commendation letter noted that the Nigerian nurse “takes caring to a different new level” wherever he works.

“It’s rare to find someone who not only shows up, but shows others how it’s done. Michael lifts the level of care wherever he works. He is dependable, clinically sharp, and leads by example,” Mikitarian stated.

Frontline Hero During COVID-19

In 2020, at the height of the first COVID-19 wave, Odedele served on the frontlines in a US skilled nursing facility, caring for high-risk elderly patients — many of whom were isolated from their families and vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Despite the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and a surge in infection rates, Odedele worked extended shifts enforcing strict infection control procedures, ensuring patient stability, and maintaining continuity of care.

Reflecting on that period, he recalled:

“We didn’t have all the answers, but we had patients who needed us — who were scared, alone, and at risk. Being a Nigerian nurse in that moment meant carrying the strength and values of home into a place of fear and transforming it into care.”

Expanding Impact in the US Healthcare System

Now based in Los Angeles, California, Odedele has built a multi-faceted nursing career, working across various healthcare settings, mentoring junior staff, training teams on specialised procedures such as ventilator and tracheostomy care, and contributing to quality improvement programmes aimed at reducing hospital readmissions and improving long-term outcomes.

He is also preparing to advance his career into Geriatric and Community Health Nursing research, with a special focus on tackling disparities in chronic illness management among underserved populations. His long-term goal is to develop evidence-based care models and bridge the gap between frontline nursing practice and healthcare innovation.

Pride of Nigeria Abroad

Speaking on his philosophy of care, Odedele said:

“Being a nurse is never just about medicine. It is about presence, culture, and service. I carry Nigeria with me every time I walk into a room with a patient who needs help.”

At a time when the United States continues to face healthcare workforce shortages, professionals like Michael Odedele not only fill critical gaps but also embody the values of resilience, compassion, and leadership — serving as ambassadors of Nigerian excellence on the global stage.

Looming Peril Ahead of 2027: Why Nigeria Must Act Now By MUKHTAR Ya'u Madobi
