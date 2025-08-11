Shooting Stars Assistant Coach, Akin Olowokere, Dies During Training

11, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Tragedy has struck the Nigerian football community as Shooting Stars assistant coach, Akin Olowokere, slumped and died during a training session on Monday, August 11, 2025. The incident occurred at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, where the team was preparing for Matchday 2 of the ValueJet Cup 2025.

The Incident

Olowokere, who was part of the coaching team recently appointed by 3SC, suddenly slumped on the pitch during training. He received immediate medical attention and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead at the hospital. The cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

A Respected Coach

Olowokere was a highly respected figure in Nigerian football, known for his soft-spoken nature and expertise. He had a successful playing career with Sunshine Stars of Akure before transitioning into coaching. He served as an assistant coach under head coach Edith Agoye at Sunshine Stars before joining Shooting Stars.

Shock and Mourning

The Nigerian football community is in shock and mourning over Olowokere’s sudden passing. His death is a huge loss to the sport, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues and players. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes are pouring in from all corners of the football community, with many praising Olowokere’s dedication and commitment to the sport. His colleagues and players remember him as a passionate and knowledgeable coach who always put the team first. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his career.

Investigation Underway

The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Olowokere’s death. The football community is eagerly awaiting the results of the investigation, which will hopefully provide clarity on what happened. In the meantime, Shooting Stars FC has announced that it will provide support to Olowokere’s family during this difficult time.

The sudden death of Akin Olowokere is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life. As the football community comes to terms with this loss, we remember Olowokere’s contributions to the sport and his dedication to his craft. May his legacy live on, and may his family find strength in this difficult time.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.