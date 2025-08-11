📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Sports

Shooting Stars Assistant Coach, Akin Olowokere, Dies During Training

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

11, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Tragedy has struck the Nigerian football community as Shooting Stars assistant coach, Akin Olowokere, slumped and died during a training session on Monday, August 11, 2025. The incident occurred at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, where the team was preparing for Matchday 2 of the ValueJet Cup 2025.

The Incident

Olowokere, who was part of the coaching team recently appointed by 3SC, suddenly slumped on the pitch during training. He received immediate medical attention and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead at the hospital. The cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

A Respected Coach

Olowokere was a highly respected figure in Nigerian football, known for his soft-spoken nature and expertise. He had a successful playing career with Sunshine Stars of Akure before transitioning into coaching. He served as an assistant coach under head coach Edith Agoye at Sunshine Stars before joining Shooting Stars.

Shock and Mourning

The Nigerian football community is in shock and mourning over Olowokere’s sudden passing. His death is a huge loss to the sport, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues and players. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes are pouring in from all corners of the football community, with many praising Olowokere’s dedication and commitment to the sport. His colleagues and players remember him as a passionate and knowledgeable coach who always put the team first. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his career.

Investigation Underway

The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Olowokere’s death. The football community is eagerly awaiting the results of the investigation, which will hopefully provide clarity on what happened. In the meantime, Shooting Stars FC has announced that it will provide support to Olowokere’s family during this difficult time.

The sudden death of Akin Olowokere is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life. As the football community comes to terms with this loss, we remember Olowokere’s contributions to the sport and his dedication to his craft. May his legacy live on, and may his family find strength in this difficult time.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writer
