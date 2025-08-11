Sabrina Quits BBNaija House Due to Medical Reasons

11, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a shocking turn of events, Sabrina, one of the housemates on Big Brother Naija season 10, has exited the house due to medical reasons. The 32-year-old actress and entrepreneur announced her departure to her fellow housemates, citing health concerns that necessitated her exit.

A Sudden Goodbye

Sabrina’s exit came as a surprise to many, as she had been an active participant in the show. Her friend Kola was seen crying after Sabrina’s announcement, showing the emotional impact of her departure on the housemates. Sabrina’s decision to leave the house was likely made after careful consideration, given the high stakes and competitive nature of the show.

The Show Must Go On

Sabrina’s exit marks the third departure from the show this season, following Danboskid and Ibifubara’s eviction on Sunday. While her exit may shake up the dynamics of the house, the show will likely continue with the remaining housemates vying for the top prize. It’s unclear whether Sabrina will return to the show after receiving medical attention, but her health and well-being are likely to be the top priority for now.

Fans React

The news of Sabrina’s exit has sparked an outpouring of support from fans on social media, with many wishing her a speedy recovery. While some fans were sad to see her go, others understood the necessity of her departure and hoped for her well-being. The BBNaija community is known for its passionate and dedicated fan base, and Sabrina’s exit is no exception.

What’s Next?

As Sabrina focuses on her health, the remaining housemates will likely intensify their game to win the coveted prize. With Sabrina out of the house, new alliances may form, and old ones may be tested. The BBNaija house is always full of surprises, and fans will be eagerly watching to see what’s next. Will Sabrina’s departure change the dynamics of the show? Only time will tell.

Sabrina’s medical exit from the BBNaija house is a reminder that health comes first, even in the midst of competition and entertainment. While her departure may be a setback for her BBNaija journey, it’s a necessary step to ensure her well-being. We wish Sabrina a speedy recovery and hope she’ll be back to her usual self soon.

(www.naiha247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.