Oil Trade Irony: India Buys Nigerian Crude While Dangote Refinery Runs on US Oil

In a twist that underscores the peculiar dynamics of global oil markets, India’s state refiners are buying up Nigerian crude while the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Africa’s largest, is relying heavily on United States oil imports, according to industry reports.

Indian Refineries Turn to Nigeria

Industry sources told Reuters that the Indian Oil Corporation recently purchased one million barrels of Nigeria’s Agbami crude for September delivery in a tender awarded to global trader Trafigura. The deal forms part of a broader procurement drive that has seen Indian refiners secure millions of barrels from non-Russian suppliers following geopolitical pressure from Washington to scale back purchases from Moscow.

Indian state refiners had largely stayed away from the spot market since 2022, becoming some of the biggest buyers of discounted Russian crude after the Ukraine war began. However, following direct appeals from US President Donald Trump in late July, they paused Russian purchases, turning instead to African and Middle Eastern grades.

For September and October, Indian refiners have reportedly purchased over two million barrels of Nigerian oil, alongside shipments from Angola, the US, and Abu Dhabi.

Dangote Refinery Imports Record US Volumes

While Nigerian crude is finding new homes in India, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos is increasingly sourcing from the US. Data from commodity analytics firm Kpler shows that in July, the refinery imported 590,000 barrels per day (bpd), its highest monthly volume yet, with US crude accounting for 370,000 bpd (60%) and Nigerian grades providing just 220,000 bpd (40%).

This marks the first time US crude, particularly West Texas Intermediate (WTI), has overtaken Nigerian supply in Dangote’s feedstock mix. Analysts attribute the shift to competitive pricing of US barrels, weakened demand for American crude in Asia, and persistent domestic sourcing challenges in Nigeria.

Despite a naira-for-crude supply agreement with the Federal Government, Dangote has repeatedly flagged difficulties in securing consistent Nigerian feedstock, citing lapses in meeting the Domestic Crude Supply Obligations (DCSO).

Domestic Output Rises, But Supply Gaps Remain

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s crude and condensate production held steady at 1.75 million bpd in July, the highest three-month average in more than five years, boosted by onshore output stability and fewer pipeline disruptions.

However, several domestic grades that traditionally supply Dangote, such as CJ crude from Jones Creek, have been diverted overseas. Recent CJ cargoes were shipped to Canada’s Point Tupper and later re-exported to the US.

Output and Market Reach

Operating at 85% of its nameplate capacity, the Dangote refinery plans to ramp up to 700,000 bpd. With a gasoline yield of 46%, the upgrade could raise potential petrol output from 300,000 bpd to 322,000 bpd.

Most gasoline production is sold domestically, while jet fuel is exported to West Africa and Northwest Europe. Some petrol cargoes have also been shipped to Oman and Ivory Coast.

Last month, Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, declared that Nigeria is now a net exporter of refined products.

“From June beginning to July, we have exported about 1 million tonnes of PMS within the last 50 days,” Dangote said.

Strategic Takeaway

The current trade pattern, where Nigerian crude flows to India while Nigeria’s flagship refinery imports US oil, reflects a globalized, price-driven market rather than a purely domestic supply loop. Analysts say Dangote’s sourcing flexibility could help maintain competitive margins, but also raises questions about Nigeria’s capacity to align upstream output with downstream needs.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.