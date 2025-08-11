📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil & Gas

Oil Trade Irony: India Buys Nigerian Crude While Dangote Refinery Runs on US Oil

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a twist that underscores the peculiar dynamics of global oil markets, India’s state refiners are buying up Nigerian crude while the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Africa’s largest, is relying heavily on United States oil imports, according to industry reports.

Indian Refineries Turn to Nigeria
Industry sources told Reuters that the Indian Oil Corporation recently purchased one million barrels of Nigeria’s Agbami crude for September delivery in a tender awarded to global trader Trafigura. The deal forms part of a broader procurement drive that has seen Indian refiners secure millions of barrels from non-Russian suppliers following geopolitical pressure from Washington to scale back purchases from Moscow.

Indian state refiners had largely stayed away from the spot market since 2022, becoming some of the biggest buyers of discounted Russian crude after the Ukraine war began. However, following direct appeals from US President Donald Trump in late July, they paused Russian purchases, turning instead to African and Middle Eastern grades.

For September and October, Indian refiners have reportedly purchased over two million barrels of Nigerian oil, alongside shipments from Angola, the US, and Abu Dhabi.

Dangote Refinery Imports Record US Volumes
While Nigerian crude is finding new homes in India, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos is increasingly sourcing from the US. Data from commodity analytics firm Kpler shows that in July, the refinery imported 590,000 barrels per day (bpd), its highest monthly volume yet, with US crude accounting for 370,000 bpd (60%) and Nigerian grades providing just 220,000 bpd (40%).

This marks the first time US crude, particularly West Texas Intermediate (WTI), has overtaken Nigerian supply in Dangote’s feedstock mix. Analysts attribute the shift to competitive pricing of US barrels, weakened demand for American crude in Asia, and persistent domestic sourcing challenges in Nigeria.

Despite a naira-for-crude supply agreement with the Federal Government, Dangote has repeatedly flagged difficulties in securing consistent Nigerian feedstock, citing lapses in meeting the Domestic Crude Supply Obligations (DCSO).

Domestic Output Rises, But Supply Gaps Remain
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s crude and condensate production held steady at 1.75 million bpd in July, the highest three-month average in more than five years, boosted by onshore output stability and fewer pipeline disruptions.

However, several domestic grades that traditionally supply Dangote, such as CJ crude from Jones Creek, have been diverted overseas. Recent CJ cargoes were shipped to Canada’s Point Tupper and later re-exported to the US.

Output and Market Reach
Operating at 85% of its nameplate capacity, the Dangote refinery plans to ramp up to 700,000 bpd. With a gasoline yield of 46%, the upgrade could raise potential petrol output from 300,000 bpd to 322,000 bpd.

Most gasoline production is sold domestically, while jet fuel is exported to West Africa and Northwest Europe. Some petrol cargoes have also been shipped to Oman and Ivory Coast.

Last month, Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, declared that Nigeria is now a net exporter of refined products.

“From June beginning to July, we have exported about 1 million tonnes of PMS within the last 50 days,” Dangote said.

Strategic Takeaway
The current trade pattern, where Nigerian crude flows to India while Nigeria’s flagship refinery imports US oil, reflects a globalized, price-driven market rather than a purely domestic supply loop. Analysts say Dangote’s sourcing flexibility could help maintain competitive margins, but also raises questions about Nigeria’s capacity to align upstream output with downstream needs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
US Hospital Lauds Nigerian Nurse Michael Odedele for Exceptional Professionalism and Service
Next article
Dangote Refinery Invests ₦720bn in 4,000 Gas-Powered Trucks to Disrupt Nigeria’s Fuel Distribution Network
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Leverages Diversified Operations to Sustain Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) is banking on its diversified business model to sustain earnings growth through the second half of 2025, even as global economic headwinds persist. Speaking in an exclusive interview with...

Dangote Refinery Invests ₦720bn in 4,000 Gas-Powered Trucks to Disrupt Nigeria’s Fuel Distribution Network

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk LAGOS, August 11, 2025 — In a bold move set to reshape Nigeria’s downstream petroleum logistics, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the acquisition of 4,000 natural gas-powered trucks worth ₦720...

US Hospital Lauds Nigerian Nurse Michael Odedele for Exceptional Professionalism and Service

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Health Correspondent Los Angeles, USA – The management of a leading United States healthcare institution has commended Nigerian-born health professional Michael Odedele for his outstanding professionalism and leadership in nursing, describing him as...

Looming Peril Ahead of 2027: Why Nigeria Must Act Now By MUKHTAR Ya’u Madobi

Naija247news Naija247news -
 In less than two years, Nigerians will once again throng polling units nationwide to elect leaders who will steer the country’s affairs for another four years, beginning in 2027. Yet, as the nation inches toward...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Ecobank Leverages Diversified Operations to Sustain Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

Banking & Finance 0
Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) is banking on its diversified business model to sustain earnings growth through the second half of 2025, even as global economic headwinds persist. Speaking in an exclusive interview with...

Dangote Refinery Invests ₦720bn in 4,000 Gas-Powered Trucks to Disrupt Nigeria’s Fuel Distribution Network

Oil & Gas 0
By Naija247news Business Desk LAGOS, August 11, 2025 — In a bold move set to reshape Nigeria’s downstream petroleum logistics, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the acquisition of 4,000 natural gas-powered trucks worth ₦720...

US Hospital Lauds Nigerian Nurse Michael Odedele for Exceptional Professionalism and Service

Diaspora News & Features 0
By Naija247news Health Correspondent Los Angeles, USA – The management of a leading United States healthcare institution has commended Nigerian-born health professional Michael Odedele for his outstanding professionalism and leadership in nursing, describing him as...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp