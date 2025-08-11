📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Northern CAN Seeks End to Stereotypes, Tasks Gov Inuwa on Peace

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

11, August 2025/Naija247news

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria has made a passionate plea to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, to spearhead efforts to end stereotypes and promote peace in the region. In a recent meeting with the governor, CAN’s chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, emphasized the urgent need for a unified approach to tackling the challenges facing the North.

A Call for Peace and Unity

Rev. Hayab proposed the establishment of a North-wide peace and unity framework that would bring together traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth influencers, and public officials for regular dialogue and collaborative action. This framework, he argued, would help to address the deepening divisions and mistrust that have come to characterize the region. The CAN leader also praised Governor Yahaya’s leadership style, citing his commitment to building a peaceful and united Gombe State as a model for the rest of the North.

Youth Development and Regional Cooperation

Hayab stressed the importance of raising young people who will learn, grow, and work together without being defined or divided by religion or ethnicity. He noted that Governor Yahaya’s efforts to promote regional cooperation and development have been impressive, and that his leadership has been instrumental in addressing security concerns, economic issues, and sustainable development priorities in the North.

A New Dawn for the North?

As the North grapples with the challenges of insecurity, poverty, and division, the CAN’s call for peace and unity is a timely and welcome development. Governor Yahaya’s leadership has shown that it is possible to build a harmonious and peaceful community, and it is hoped that his efforts will be replicated across the region. The establishment of a North-wide peace and unity framework could be a game-changer for the region, and it remains to be seen whether the governor will rise to the challenge.

The CAN’s plea to Governor Yahaya is a call to action that cannot be ignored. As the North struggles to find its footing in the face of numerous challenges, it is imperative that leaders come together to promote peace and unity. The ball is now in Governor Yahaya’s court, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to this call to action. One thing is certain, however: the future of the North depends on it.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Letter from the Editor – Naija247news
Next article
Eze’s Arsenal Move Heats Up After Community Shield Heroics
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Access Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Africa–Caribbean Trade at ACTIF 2025 in Grenada

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk Lagos, Nigeria – Access Bank Plc has reiterated its strategic vision to strengthen Africa–Caribbean trade and investment ties, pledging deeper collaboration with regional institutions through its active participation at the AfriCaribbean...

Good Governance in Focus as Public Scrutiny Shapes Policy and Accountability in Nigeria

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the growing demand for transparency and accountability in Nigeria's governance space is reigniting conversations around the role of public scrutiny in strengthening democratic institutions. From grassroots engagement to national policymaking, stakeholders are...

Dangote’s Fuel Push, ValueJet’s PR Turbulence, and KWAM 1’s Legal Tussle: Key Nigerian Business Stories This Week

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s business landscape is heating up this week with a trio of major developments spanning the oil and gas, aviation, and entertainment sectors. From Dangote Refinery’s bold distribution agenda to turbulence in...

Eze’s Arsenal Move Heats Up After Community Shield Heroics

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
11, August 2025/Naija 247news The transfer saga surrounding Eberechi Eze has taken a new turn, with reports emerging that the talented Crystal Palace midfielder is "closing in" on a move to Arsenal. Eze's impressive performance...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Access Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Africa–Caribbean Trade at ACTIF 2025 in Grenada

Quoted Companies 0
By Naija247news Business Desk Lagos, Nigeria – Access Bank Plc has reiterated its strategic vision to strengthen Africa–Caribbean trade and investment ties, pledging deeper collaboration with regional institutions through its active participation at the AfriCaribbean...

Good Governance in Focus as Public Scrutiny Shapes Policy and Accountability in Nigeria

Opinion & Analysis 0
Naija247news reports that the growing demand for transparency and accountability in Nigeria's governance space is reigniting conversations around the role of public scrutiny in strengthening democratic institutions. From grassroots engagement to national policymaking, stakeholders are...

Dangote’s Fuel Push, ValueJet’s PR Turbulence, and KWAM 1’s Legal Tussle: Key Nigerian Business Stories This Week

Business & Economy 0
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s business landscape is heating up this week with a trio of major developments spanning the oil and gas, aviation, and entertainment sectors. From Dangote Refinery’s bold distribution agenda to turbulence in...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp