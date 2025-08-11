Northern CAN Seeks End to Stereotypes, Tasks Gov Inuwa on Peace

11, August 2025/Naija247news

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria has made a passionate plea to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, to spearhead efforts to end stereotypes and promote peace in the region. In a recent meeting with the governor, CAN’s chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, emphasized the urgent need for a unified approach to tackling the challenges facing the North.

A Call for Peace and Unity

Rev. Hayab proposed the establishment of a North-wide peace and unity framework that would bring together traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth influencers, and public officials for regular dialogue and collaborative action. This framework, he argued, would help to address the deepening divisions and mistrust that have come to characterize the region. The CAN leader also praised Governor Yahaya’s leadership style, citing his commitment to building a peaceful and united Gombe State as a model for the rest of the North.

Youth Development and Regional Cooperation

Hayab stressed the importance of raising young people who will learn, grow, and work together without being defined or divided by religion or ethnicity. He noted that Governor Yahaya’s efforts to promote regional cooperation and development have been impressive, and that his leadership has been instrumental in addressing security concerns, economic issues, and sustainable development priorities in the North.

A New Dawn for the North?

As the North grapples with the challenges of insecurity, poverty, and division, the CAN’s call for peace and unity is a timely and welcome development. Governor Yahaya’s leadership has shown that it is possible to build a harmonious and peaceful community, and it is hoped that his efforts will be replicated across the region. The establishment of a North-wide peace and unity framework could be a game-changer for the region, and it remains to be seen whether the governor will rise to the challenge.

The CAN’s plea to Governor Yahaya is a call to action that cannot be ignored. As the North struggles to find its footing in the face of numerous challenges, it is imperative that leaders come together to promote peace and unity. The ball is now in Governor Yahaya’s court, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to this call to action. One thing is certain, however: the future of the North depends on it.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.