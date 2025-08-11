NANS Praises Tinubu’s Appointment of Ojulari as NNPC Ltd GCEO

11, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd). According to NANS, the appointment is a testament to Ojulari’s exceptional leadership skills and expertise in the oil and gas industry.

A Merit-Based Appointment

NANS described the appointment as both merit-based and strategic, citing Ojulari’s impressive track record in the energy sector. With over three decades of experience, Ojulari has held various high-profile positions, including Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo). His wealth of knowledge and expertise is expected to drive NNPC Ltd’s growth and development.

Ojulari’s Profile

Ojulari’s appointment is a welcome development, given his impressive credentials. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and has held various leadership positions in the oil and gas industry. His experience in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and commercial negotiations will be invaluable in his new role.

Challenges Ahead

As Ojulari takes the helm at NNPC Ltd, he will face several challenges, including increasing oil production, managing the company’s finances, and navigating the complexities of the global energy market. However, with his experience and expertise, Nigerians are optimistic that he will make a positive impact.

Expectations

The appointment of Ojulari has raised expectations among Nigerians, who are hoping for improved performance from NNPC Ltd. With his leadership, Nigerians expect to see increased oil production, better management of the company’s finances, and a more transparent and accountable approach to governance. Only time will tell if Ojulari can deliver on these expectations.

The appointment of Bashir Bayo Ojulari as NNPC Ltd GCEO is a boost to the company’s prospects. With NANS’ endorsement, it’s clear that Ojulari’s leadership skills and industry expertise are widely recognized. We wish him well in his new role and look forward to seeing the impact he’ll make at NNPC Ltd.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.