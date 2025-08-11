📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Guest Columns

Looming Peril Ahead of 2027: Why Nigeria Must Act Now By MUKHTAR Ya’u Madobi

By: Naija247news

Date:

 In less than two years, Nigerians will once again throng polling units nationwide to elect leaders who will steer the country’s affairs for another four years, beginning in 2027.

Yet, as the nation inches toward this crucial general election, it stands precariously balanced between the promise of democratic consolidation and the threat of descending into political chaos.

The lessons of our electoral history are vivid and sobering. From the post-election violence of 2011, which claimed countless innocent lives, to the judicial controversies of 2023 that reaffirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s democratic journey has been repeatedly tested.

These experiences have left deep political and social scars — and the warning signs for 2027 are already flashing in alarming red. The political temperature is steadily rising.

Across the country, public discourse is becoming increasingly toxic, with inflammatory rhetoric dominating campaign platforms. Politicians, in their desperate bids for relevance and support, lean heavily on ethnic, religious, and regional sentiments to rally followers.

While such tactics energise partisan bases, they dangerously deepen national divisions at a time when Nigeria desperately needs unity, tolerance, and mutual understanding. Such polarisation becomes even more perilous when layered over the harsh realities of everyday life.

Unemployment remains painfully high, inflation continues to erode purchasing power, and poverty levels are worsening. For millions of frustrated youths, this economic despair makes them vulnerable to political manipulation — and for desperate politicians, they are an easily accessible pool for recruitment into violent thuggery.

The danger is compounded by Nigeria’s fragile security landscape. The North-East still battles insurgency, the North-West is plagued by banditry, IPOB-linked unrest persists in the South-East, and the Middle Belt continues to witness deadly farmer-herder clashes.

Each flashpoint presents an opportunity for political actors to exploit tensions for electoral gain. For years, terrorists, insurgents, and other non-state actors have capitalised on insecurity and youth vulnerability to radicalise and recruit them into criminal networks — an asymmetric challenge that continues to overstretch security agencies and undermine stability.

Adding fuel to the fire is the proliferation of small arms and light weapons. Nigeria’s porous borders have allowed a steady influx of weapons from conflict zones in the Sahel and North Africa. According to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, over 500 million illicit small arms circulate in West Africa, with Nigeria shockingly harbouring about 40 per cent of them.

These weapons empower bandits, ethnic militias, and terrorists, turning political disputes into deadly confrontations. Another critical concern is declining public trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Many Nigerians perceive the electoral body as beholden to those in power, undermining its credibility.

Even technological reforms such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) have not fully erased public scepticism. Far too many citizens believe elections are decided in courtrooms rather than at the ballot box, a perception that fuels apathy and could incite unrest.

Compounding these threats is the toxic digital environment. While the internet and social media have created unprecedented avenues for civic engagement, they have also become breeding grounds for fake news, deepfake videos, and hate speech.

In a recent case, an AI-generated video falsely portrayed Nigerian soldiers escorting cattle in Benue State, a fragile security zone. Thankfully, a PRNigeria fact-check report swiftly debunked the content. Still, the speed at which disinformation spreads means a single lie could ignite violence within minutes.

Unfortunately, Nigeria’s early warning and rapid response systems remain weak, reactive, and often too slow to prevent predictable crises. Without proactive detection and coordinated intervention, electoral tensions could quickly escalate into national instability.

The road to a peaceful 2027 election demands a whole-of-society approach. Security agencies, political leaders, religious authorities, community heads, civil society organisations, the media, and ordinary citizens must work hand in hand.

Government must tackle the root causes of political violence by rolling out targeted economic relief and empowerment programmes, particularly for at-risk youth, to reduce their vulnerability to manipulation.

INEC must be adequately funded, granted full operational independence, and backed by tougher laws against vote-buying, hate speech, and political thuggery. A nationwide peace and unity campaign, championed by influential figures across all divides, should be launched well before the polls to discourage divisive politics.

Security agencies must take the lead with intelligence-driven policing, community surveillance, and swift neutralisation of threats. Coordination between the police, DSS, military, NSCDC, and local vigilantes should be seamless, with early mop-up of illegal arms and watertight protection of INEC staff, facilities, and election materials.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), under Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has a pivotal role to play, especially in coordination and regulation. Electoral offenders — whether politicians, thugs, or complicit officials — must face swift, visible, and uncompromising justice to send an unmistakable message that violence will not be tolerated.

Ultimately, the responsibility for safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy rests with the people. Citizens, especially young Nigerians, must refuse to be used as pawns in political games. They must demand issue-based campaigns, fact-check information before sharing it online, and engage fully in the democratic process — from registration to peaceful voting — to ensure the will of the people prevails.

The 2027 elections are not just another electoral cycle; they are a test of whether Nigeria can emerge stronger, more united, and more democratic in the face of growing internal and external pressures. The dangers are real, but so are the opportunities to avert them.

Government, security agencies, and citizens must rise to the challenge — not as adversaries, but as co-stewards of Nigeria’s fragile democracy. The time to act is not in 2027. The time to act is now.

MUKHTAR Ya’u Madobi is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication. He writes via: ymukhtar944@gmail.com.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Legacy FM GM’s suspension not due to governor’s influence, says Ogba
Next article
US Hospital Lauds Nigerian Nurse Michael Odedele for Exceptional Professionalism and Service
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

US Hospital Lauds Nigerian Nurse Michael Odedele for Exceptional Professionalism and Service

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Health Correspondent Los Angeles, USA – The management of a leading United States healthcare institution has commended Nigerian-born health professional Michael Odedele for his outstanding professionalism and leadership in nursing, describing him as...

Legacy FM GM’s suspension not due to governor’s influence, says Ogba

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
11, August 2025/Naija 247news The management of Legacy FM Radio and Television has clarified that the suspension of its acting General Manager, Godfrey Chikwere, was not influenced by Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State. Rather,...

Benue Lawmakers Clarify Clash with Governor Alia

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
11, August 2025/Naija 247news The Benue State House of Assembly has broken its silence on the ongoing clash with Governor Hyacinth Alia, insisting that their actions are not aimed at sabotaging the governor's efforts. Rather,...

Shooting Stars Assistant Coach, Akin Olowokere, Dies During Training

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
11, August 2025/Naija 247 news Tragedy has struck the Nigerian football community as Shooting Stars assistant coach, Akin Olowokere, slumped and died during a training session on Monday, August 11, 2025. The incident occurred at...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

US Hospital Lauds Nigerian Nurse Michael Odedele for Exceptional Professionalism and Service

Diaspora News & Features 0
By Naija247news Health Correspondent Los Angeles, USA – The management of a leading United States healthcare institution has commended Nigerian-born health professional Michael Odedele for his outstanding professionalism and leadership in nursing, describing him as...

Legacy FM GM’s suspension not due to governor’s influence, says Ogba

Top Stories 0
11, August 2025/Naija 247news The management of Legacy FM Radio and Television has clarified that the suspension of its acting General Manager, Godfrey Chikwere, was not influenced by Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State. Rather,...

Benue Lawmakers Clarify Clash with Governor Alia

Politics & Governance 0
11, August 2025/Naija 247news The Benue State House of Assembly has broken its silence on the ongoing clash with Governor Hyacinth Alia, insisting that their actions are not aimed at sabotaging the governor's efforts. Rather,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp