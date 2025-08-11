Legacy FM GM’s suspension not due to governor’s influence, says Ogba

11, August 2025/Naija 247news

The management of Legacy FM Radio and Television has clarified that the suspension of its acting General Manager, Godfrey Chikwere, was not influenced by Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State. Rather, the suspension was due to Chikwere’s repeated flouting of the station’s rules and policies.

A Matter of Discipline

According to Senator Obinna Ogba, founder and chairman of Legacy FM, Chikwere’s suspension followed several warnings and was a result of his actions, which included criticizing the state government on his program “Inside Politics”. Ogba emphasized that the suspension was a disciplinary measure, taken in accordance with the station’s internal code of conduct. “Chikwere was suspended for gross misconduct and violating the station’s internal code of conduct, specifically disobeying the code of conduct guiding Legacy FM,” Ogba stated.

No Interference from Governor

Ogba also clarified that Governor Nwifuru has never interfered with the station’s operations since taking office and had no influence on Chikwere’s suspension. This assertion is significant, given Chikwere’s history of criticizing the governor’s administration on air.

A Path to Reinstatement

Ogba expressed willingness to reinstate Chikwere once he demonstrates contrition, apologizes to management, and recommits to the station’s code of conduct. This offer suggests that the management is open to reconciliation and willing to give Chikwere a second chance.

The suspension of Godfrey Chikwere by Legacy FM management has sparked controversy, with some questioning the role of Governor Nwifuru in the decision. However, Senator Ogba’s clarification that the suspension was a disciplinary measure, not influenced by the governor, sheds light on the matter. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Chikwere will take the path to reinstatement or continue on his current trajectory.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.