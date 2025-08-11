📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Business & EconomyTop Stories

Ibom Air Blacklists Female Passenger for Assaulting Crew Member Mid-Flight

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Ibom Air has taken a decisive disciplinary step by banning a female passenger from flying with the airline indefinitely after she allegedly assaulted a flight crew member during a recent flight, Naija247news reports.

Naija247news gathered that the incident occurred aboard an Ibom Air flight from Abuja to Lagos when the unnamed passenger became unruly and reportedly slapped a crew member during an in-flight disagreement. The airline described the behavior as “utterly unacceptable” and confirmed that the passenger has been placed on a permanent no-fly list.

According to Naija247news, the incident disrupted operations and raised serious safety concerns, prompting the airline to act swiftly in defense of its staff and in line with standard aviation security protocols. Ibom Air issued an official statement condemning the act and reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for both passengers and crew.

Naija247news understands that the altercation began after the crew member intervened in a situation involving flight protocol, but details of what led to the assault remain unclear. The airline did not provide further personal information about the passenger involved but emphasized that such behavior would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Naija247news reports that Ibom Air’s response aligns with industry-wide standards for handling in-flight disturbances and crew assault. By taking disciplinary measures, the airline aims to deter similar incidents in the future and reassure both staff and customers of its zero-tolerance policy on abuse.

A spokesperson for the airline stated that while customer service remains a top priority, protecting the dignity and safety of crew members is equally non-negotiable. The spokesperson added that the airline will continue to train its staff in conflict de-escalation tactics, while also seeking to ensure that all passengers adhere strictly to flight rules and etiquette.

Naija247news gathered that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been notified of the incident, and further regulatory reviews may be conducted to assess possible legal actions or penalties against the passenger involved.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

FMDQ Awards CEO Bola Onadele 1.3 Billion Shares Valued at N9.9 Billion, Extends Equity Incentives to Top Executives
NANS Praises Tinubu’s Appointment of Ojulari as NNPC Ltd GCEO
