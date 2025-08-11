📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
FG Arraigns Five Suspects Over Deadly Owo Catholic Church Massacre

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government of Nigeria has formally arraigned five individuals suspected of involvement in the gruesome June 5, 2022, terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State. The attack, which left over 40 worshippers dead and dozens injured, shocked the nation and drew international condemnation.

Naija247news gathered that the arraignment took place at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, August 11, 2025, under heavy security presence, reflecting the gravity and sensitivity of the case. The suspects, whose identities were not publicly disclosed for security reasons, face multiple terrorism-related charges under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

According to Naija247news, the charges leveled against the accused include conspiracy to commit terrorism, participating in terrorist acts, and supplying logistics and support to a proscribed terrorist organization believed to have orchestrated the massacre.

Naija247news understands that the prosecution team, led by the Federal Ministry of Justice, emphasized the weight of evidence gathered through joint investigations carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Police Force. These investigations reportedly linked the suspects to coordinated attacks against soft targets in the southwest region.

The presiding judge, Justice Bolaji Oladiran, after reading the charges, ordered the remand of the suspects at a Department of State Services facility pending the next hearing, which is scheduled for September 23, 2025. The court also directed that the defense team be given adequate access to their clients in preparation for trial.

Naija247news reports that family members of some of the victims were present in court and expressed cautious optimism over the progress of justice. Civil society groups and religious leaders have also commended the federal government’s commitment to prosecuting those behind the attack.

The Owo massacre remains one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in Nigeria’s recent history, and its prosecution is seen as a litmus test for the country’s judicial capacity to confront terrorism and impunity.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

