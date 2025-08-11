📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Eze’s Arsenal Move Heats Up After Community Shield Heroics

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

11, August 2025/Naija 247news

The transfer saga surrounding Eberechi Eze has taken a new turn, with reports emerging that the talented Crystal Palace midfielder is “closing in” on a move to Arsenal. Eze’s impressive performance in the Community Shield has seemingly brought him closer to a transfer to the Emirates, with negotiations between the two clubs reportedly intensifying.

A £55m Deal?

According to insiders, Arsenal is willing to pay £55 million for Eze, with £30 million upfront and the rest potentially added later. However, Crystal Palace is holding out for a higher fee, reportedly £68 million, which is the player’s release clause that expired recently. The Palace management is keen to get a good deal for their star player, but Arsenal’s persistence may eventually pay off.

The Wait Continues

Arsenal fans have been eagerly awaiting Eze’s arrival, and his potential inclusion in Mikel Arteta’s squad could be a game-changer for the Gunners. With the transfer window still open, all eyes will be on the developments surrounding Eze’s future. Will he join Arsenal soon, or will Crystal Palace hold out for more? Only time will tell.

Arteta’s Tactical Plans

Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of Eze’s playing style, and the Spaniard believes the midfielder would fit perfectly into his team’s tactical plans. With Eze’s creativity and goal-scoring ability, Arsenal’s attack could become even more potent. The question on everyone’s lips is: can Eze replicate his Palace form at the Emirates?

Eze’s Ambition

Eze has been linked with several top clubs this summer, but Arsenal seems to be the favorite to land his signature. The player has expressed his ambition to play at the highest level and win trophies, and Arsenal’s project under Arteta could be just what he’s looking for. With the Gunners aiming to return to Champions League football, Eze’s arrival could be a key factor in their success.

The Eze-to-Arsenal saga is one to watch, with both clubs seemingly keen on making a deal. As the transfer window ticks down, fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that Eze will soon don the Arsenal jersey. With his impressive form and skillset, Eze could be just what Arteta needs to fire up his attack. The wait continues.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Northern CAN Seeks End to Stereotypes, Tasks Gov Inuwa on Peace
Next article
Dangote’s Fuel Push, ValueJet’s PR Turbulence, and KWAM 1’s Legal Tussle: Key Nigerian Business Stories This Week
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Access Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Africa–Caribbean Trade at ACTIF 2025 in Grenada

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk Lagos, Nigeria – Access Bank Plc has reiterated its strategic vision to strengthen Africa–Caribbean trade and investment ties, pledging deeper collaboration with regional institutions through its active participation at the AfriCaribbean...

Good Governance in Focus as Public Scrutiny Shapes Policy and Accountability in Nigeria

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the growing demand for transparency and accountability in Nigeria's governance space is reigniting conversations around the role of public scrutiny in strengthening democratic institutions. From grassroots engagement to national policymaking, stakeholders are...

Dangote’s Fuel Push, ValueJet’s PR Turbulence, and KWAM 1’s Legal Tussle: Key Nigerian Business Stories This Week

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s business landscape is heating up this week with a trio of major developments spanning the oil and gas, aviation, and entertainment sectors. From Dangote Refinery’s bold distribution agenda to turbulence in...

Northern CAN Seeks End to Stereotypes, Tasks Gov Inuwa on Peace

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
11, August 2025/Naija247news The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria has made a passionate plea to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Chairman of the Northern Governors' Forum, to spearhead efforts to end stereotypes and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Access Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Africa–Caribbean Trade at ACTIF 2025 in Grenada

Quoted Companies 0
By Naija247news Business Desk Lagos, Nigeria – Access Bank Plc has reiterated its strategic vision to strengthen Africa–Caribbean trade and investment ties, pledging deeper collaboration with regional institutions through its active participation at the AfriCaribbean...

Good Governance in Focus as Public Scrutiny Shapes Policy and Accountability in Nigeria

Opinion & Analysis 0
Naija247news reports that the growing demand for transparency and accountability in Nigeria's governance space is reigniting conversations around the role of public scrutiny in strengthening democratic institutions. From grassroots engagement to national policymaking, stakeholders are...

Dangote’s Fuel Push, ValueJet’s PR Turbulence, and KWAM 1’s Legal Tussle: Key Nigerian Business Stories This Week

Business & Economy 0
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s business landscape is heating up this week with a trio of major developments spanning the oil and gas, aviation, and entertainment sectors. From Dangote Refinery’s bold distribution agenda to turbulence in...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp