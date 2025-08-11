Eze’s Arsenal Move Heats Up After Community Shield Heroics

11, August 2025/Naija 247news

The transfer saga surrounding Eberechi Eze has taken a new turn, with reports emerging that the talented Crystal Palace midfielder is “closing in” on a move to Arsenal. Eze’s impressive performance in the Community Shield has seemingly brought him closer to a transfer to the Emirates, with negotiations between the two clubs reportedly intensifying.

A £55m Deal?

According to insiders, Arsenal is willing to pay £55 million for Eze, with £30 million upfront and the rest potentially added later. However, Crystal Palace is holding out for a higher fee, reportedly £68 million, which is the player’s release clause that expired recently. The Palace management is keen to get a good deal for their star player, but Arsenal’s persistence may eventually pay off.

The Wait Continues

Arsenal fans have been eagerly awaiting Eze’s arrival, and his potential inclusion in Mikel Arteta’s squad could be a game-changer for the Gunners. With the transfer window still open, all eyes will be on the developments surrounding Eze’s future. Will he join Arsenal soon, or will Crystal Palace hold out for more? Only time will tell.

Arteta’s Tactical Plans

Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of Eze’s playing style, and the Spaniard believes the midfielder would fit perfectly into his team’s tactical plans. With Eze’s creativity and goal-scoring ability, Arsenal’s attack could become even more potent. The question on everyone’s lips is: can Eze replicate his Palace form at the Emirates?

Eze’s Ambition

Eze has been linked with several top clubs this summer, but Arsenal seems to be the favorite to land his signature. The player has expressed his ambition to play at the highest level and win trophies, and Arsenal’s project under Arteta could be just what he’s looking for. With the Gunners aiming to return to Champions League football, Eze’s arrival could be a key factor in their success.

The Eze-to-Arsenal saga is one to watch, with both clubs seemingly keen on making a deal. As the transfer window ticks down, fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that Eze will soon don the Arsenal jersey. With his impressive form and skillset, Eze could be just what Arteta needs to fire up his attack. The wait continues.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.