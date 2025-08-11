Ekiti Govt Shakes Up Cabinet, Sacks Commissioners

11, August 2025/Naija 247 news

ADO-EKITI–In a surprise move, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has dissolved the State Executive Council, effective immediately. The decision, which was announced on Sunday, has sent shockwaves through the state’s political circles.

Cabinet Shake-Up

According to sources, the affected commissioners and special advisers are expected to hand over to the permanent secretaries or the most senior civil servants in their respective ministries. However, some key officials have been retained in the new dispensation. These include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Commissioner for Education, Commissioner for Works, and Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives, among others. The retained officials are expected to continue with their duties as usual.

*Reasons Behind the Shake-Up

The reasons behind this major cabinet shake-up are not immediately clear, but insiders suggest it might be linked to the upcoming gubernatorial primaries scheduled for October 2, 2025. This move comes after Oyebanji appointed Niyi Adebayo as Chief of Staff in January 2025, a position that requires coordination of activities in the Governor’s office. The appointment of Adebayo was seen as a strategic move to strengthen the Governor’s office, and the current shake-up might be aimed at further consolidating Oyebanji’s leadership.

Reactions from Ekiti People

The people of Ekiti State are divided on the cabinet shake-up, with some welcoming the move as a refreshing change, while others are concerned about the potential disruption to government programs. Some have praised Oyebanji for taking bold steps to restructure his team, while others have questioned the timing and rationale behind the decision.

Implications for Oyebanji’s Leadership

The cabinet shake-up has significant implications for Oyebanji’s leadership, as it may be seen as a test of his ability to make tough decisions and drive change in the state. If handled well, the move could strengthen Oyebanji’s position and enable him to push through key reforms. However, if the shake-up is perceived as poorly managed or politically motivated, it could undermine confidence in the governor’s leadership and create more challenges for his administration.

The cabinet shake-up has sent ripples through Ekiti’s political landscape, with many wondering what the future holds for the sacked commissioners and special advisers. As the state government navigates the complexities of governance, one thing is certain: Oyebanji’s leadership will continue to be under intense scrutiny. Will this move pay off for the governor, or will it lead to more challenges ahead? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.