🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Banking & Finance

Ecobank Leverages Diversified Operations to Sustain Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) is banking on its diversified business model to sustain earnings growth through the second half of 2025, even as global economic headwinds persist.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Reuters, Group CEO Jeremy Awori expressed optimism, citing gains in key markets such as Ghana and robust performance in non-lending revenue streams, including payments, remittances, and trade finance. Ecobank posted a 23% year-on-year increase in pretax profit for the first half of the year.

“We are confident the business will continue to perform,” Awori said. “Our lending is picking up, but we remain cautious to avoid slipping back into high levels of non-performing loans.”

Ecobank shares have surged nearly 33% year-to-date, outperforming peers like Kenya’s KCB Bank and Nigeria’s Access Bank, and far exceeding the 6% rise in Standard Bank stock.

However, the bank faces structural changes after its largest shareholder, South Africa’s Nedbank, announced plans to sell its 21.2% stake. Analysts suggest the move is partly to avoid injecting more capital amid potential shareholding dilution.

External shocks have also left their mark. Ecobank’s cash distribution business, including funds management for the World Health Organisation, has been impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s dismantling of USAID, though Awori noted the hit on deposits has been dispersed across its 35-country network.

On expansion, Awori ruled out new markets in the next two years, with Ethiopia a possible exception, stressing that current operations offer “enough opportunities” for growth.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

