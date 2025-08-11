Dangote Refinery Invests ₦720bn in 4,000 Gas-Powered Trucks to Disrupt Nigeria’s Fuel Distribution Network

By Naija247news Business Desk

LAGOS, August 11, 2025 — In a bold move set to reshape Nigeria’s downstream petroleum logistics, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the acquisition of 4,000 natural gas-powered trucks worth ₦720 billion ($469.9 million) to distribute refined products directly to the domestic market.

The company, which operates Africa’s largest oil refinery with a 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity, says the rollout will begin August 15, 2025 — marking a significant escalation in its push to bypass middlemen and deliver fuel straight to retail stations, manufacturers, telecoms firms, and other bulk consumers.

This development follows the refinery’s June announcement that it would begin direct fuel supply to end-users in August — a strategic shift that could not only improve nationwide fuel availability but also place the conglomerate in direct competition with established fuel traders.

“This investment will significantly reduce our logistics costs, enhance supply chain efficiency, and ensure that marketers get products directly and promptly,”

— Anthony Chiejina, Head of Branding & Communication, Dangote Industries Ltd.

Logistics Disruption and Energy Transition

The introduction of gas-powered trucks is not merely a logistical upgrade — it reflects Nigeria’s gradual pivot toward cleaner and cheaper alternatives to petrol. The move comes amid the federal government’s controversial removal of the long-standing petrol subsidy, which caused pump prices to more than triple, triggering inflationary pressures across the economy.

While compressed natural gas (CNG) adoption remains slow due to infrastructure bottlenecks and limited refueling stations, Dangote’s large-scale investment signals an intent to fast-track the shift and secure a competitive edge in low-emission fuel transportation.

Impact on Market Dynamics

Industry analysts note that Dangote’s direct-to-market model could unsettle the traditional fuel distribution chain, reducing dependency on independent petroleum marketers who have long dominated Nigeria’s downstream sector. By controlling both refining and delivery, Dangote could influence pricing, supply reliability, and market share in unprecedented ways.

The investment is also a strategic hedge against volatile global oil logistics costs and currency fluctuations that have historically inflated local fuel prices. With Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity set to rise, the move could, over time, reduce the country’s reliance on imported petroleum products — a dependence that has drained billions in foreign exchange.

A Potential Game Changer

If executed efficiently, Dangote’s 4,000-truck fleet could help stabilize supply chains in a market often plagued by shortages, depot bottlenecks, and distribution delays. It may also serve as a model for energy-logistics integration across Africa.

For now, all eyes will be on August 15, when the fleet officially begins operations, marking another milestone in what many see as a historic reshaping of Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

