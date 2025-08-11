Benue Lawmakers Clarify Clash with Governor Alia

11, August 2025/Naija 247news

The Benue State House of Assembly has broken its silence on the ongoing clash with Governor Hyacinth Alia, insisting that their actions are not aimed at sabotaging the governor’s efforts. Rather, the lawmakers claim they are fighting for the respect of the assembly’s resolutions and the rule of law.

A Matter of Principle

The Speaker of the House, Hyacinth Dajoh, explained that the assembly had taken a decision not to honor executive correspondences until their demands were met. These demands include the provision of official vehicles to some members and the implementation of suspension notices issued to certain officials. According to Dajoh, the governor’s failure to provide vehicles to seven members for over two years and his disregard for the assembly’s suspensions are the root causes of the crisis.

Supporting the Governor’s Agenda

Dajoh emphasized that the assembly’s actions are guided by responsible representation and aimed at supporting the governor to succeed and leave lasting legacies. “Whatever decision the assembly takes is not that we are fighting the governor or the executive. What we are doing is to support the governor to succeed and leave lasting legacies,” he said.

A Call for Calm

While the lawmakers insist on their stance, critics have urged them to prioritize governance over partisan disputes. Comrade Daniel Onjeh, APC candidate for Benue South Senatorial District, warned that the assembly’s actions could threaten the stability of the state and encouraged them to treat the confirmation process as a routine duty.

The standoff between the Benue State House of Assembly and Governor Hyacinth Alia highlights the need for effective communication and collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government. As the lawmakers continue to push for their demands, it remains to be seen how the crisis will be resolved and what impact it will have on the governance of the state. One thing is certain, however: the people of Benue State deserve better governance, and it is up to their leaders to deliver it.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.